July 30, 2020

Rebels 3, Just Shoe It 1

Nice N Close 4, So Close 0

DED Wreckers 4, W-R Pitchers 0.

Standings — Won, Lost

DED Wreckers, 231

Rebels,106

Nice N Close, 1513

Just Shoe It, 1113

So Close, 919

W-R Pitchers, 420

Tags

Load comments