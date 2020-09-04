Hovland, Marty and Dykhoff chosen as Spartan Athletes of the Year

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – Despite an athletic season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota State Community and Technical College coaches carried on the tradition of honoring excellence by Spartan athletes during the 2019-20 sports year.
“Even though the M State Fergus Falls spring sports season ended abruptly, the coaches felt it was important to carry on their proud tradition of recognizing excellence in the classroom, in competition, and in leadership,” M State Co-Athletic Director Steve King said.
Named Female Student Athletes of the Year are freshmen Sydney Hovland of Underwood, Minnesota, and Bailey Marty of Chokio, Minnesota. Male Student Athlete of the Year is sophomore Jake Dykhoff of Wadena, Minnesota.
Hovland was a standout for the Spartan volleyball team, earning honors as 2019 MCAC Southern Division First Team; 2019 MCAC All-State First Team; 2019 NJCAA Division III All-American Second Team; MCAC Setter of the Week; and MCAC All-Around Player of the Week. She passed 1,000 set assists her sophomore year and ranks No. 2 on all-time career set assists at M State with 1,537.
Marty excelled in the classroom and in volleyball for the Spartans, putting up impressive numbers defensively and earning recognition as NJCAA Division III Player of the Week and MCAC Player of the Week numerous times. She also received 2nd team MCAC Southern Division honors.
Dykhoff, a pitcher for the Spartans, led the MCAC in nearly every pitching category, including wins and strikeouts. In the 10-game shortened 2020 season, Dykoff was hitting .400 with 10 doubles and one home run.
The Spartan athletic coaches traditionally also choose the recipients of the Coaches Award, selecting one male and one female student athlete who exemplify what it means to be a Spartan. Criteria include a person of high character, a great teammate and someone who is always willing to help the coaches and others be their best.
The Female Coaches Award goes to Hannah Ekse, a sophomore from Perham. Ekse played two years of volleyball and reached the 500 kill mark for her career. She also played softball and was named to the All Region team in 2019.
Recipient of the Male Coaches Award is Mitch Porter, a two-year baseball player who was off to a great start in 2020 as a pitcher and outfielder. He is a sophomore from Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The Spartans compete in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and the National Junior College Athletic Association.
As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in more than 80 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, Minnesota. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.
