he Minnesota Golden Gophers fell to one of the worst Big Ten football programs Friday, Oct. 30 against Maryland where they fell 45-44 in overtime. They are 0-2 on the season so far and things don’t look to be going up for them.
The defense lost five starters since last season while the offense has not missed a beat. The defense has allowed at least 45 points in both of their games to start the season and the reason is because of inexperience. There are starters on this year’s team who were not use to being starters last season.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan is just completing 60 percent of his passes despite the team putting up 34 points a game. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim is averaging 173.5 yards rushing per game and has elevated this Minnesota offense tremendously. The team clearly has the talent to compete for a Big Ten championship on the offensive side of the ball. The defense is where the biggest questions are.
As devastating as these two losses were, this is not the end of the road for the Golden Gophers. Two losses to two Big Ten East opponents does not lead to a lot of disaster because they have yet to play anyone in the Big Ten West, where the arguably weaker side of the conference lies. If this team wins out, they will be in the Big Ten championship game.
Michigan and Maryland are bad losses, lets not misconstrue that, but the team’s defense can compete against Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin, who could have their season in jeopardy due to the team’s canceled game against Nebraska. Wisconsin was the only team that the Golden Gophers had to fear in the Big Ten West before the season started. They could face some good teams like Northwestern and Purdue if they continue to win their games.
