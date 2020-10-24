There's only so much that you could say about how great of an athlete Ryan Smith was at Wahpeton High School. Regardless of how great of a player he was, his high character and active lifestyle have kept him a step ahead of everyone else.
Smith grew up in Wahpeton and has been one of the most beloved athletes in recent memory. His journey to playing football started with wanting to become one of the best running backs to have ever lived. The player that Smith aspired to be the most was Barry Sanders. He even mentioned how players like Scottie Walter gave him the inspiration to take the route that he did growing up, which was going to Wahpeton High School and playing football for the North Dakota State Bison.
What Smith misses about his playing days is not the football part of playing, but the comradery and life lessons in football that have shaped him out to be the man that he is today. There will be parts from his experiences in Wahpeton that he will never forget. He misses hanging out with his teammates in the locker room. He loved being around the guys before and after games and just learning how to win together was the best part about his experience growing up.
Smith was a very active person growing up. Somehow and someway, he always found a way to stay busy.
"I would always be yelling at my parents to play sports with me," Smith said. "My buddies would come to the yard and play football and as a kid ... I was full of energy and always had to be doing something. Whether it was football, basketball, track or hockey, I had to be doing something."
Other than those sports, Smith loves doing other things like going to the lake, golfing, hunting and even plays in a slow-pitch softball league to "keep the competitive juices flowing," he said.
"I don't like to stay in the house much," Smith said. "For the most part, sports has always been a part of my life and will be a part of my life and I want to continue to play them until I can't walk anymore."
After Smith would finish track practice, he would go onto the golf course and start hitting balls with his friends, and he would usually do so until sundown.
"If we wake up in the morning and didn't have to work out, he would go to the golf course and stay there until sundown," Smith said.
For Smith, he loved football so much that he didn't know how good he was. He had the realization that he could play college football during his junior year of high school when he ended up rushing for 388 yards and ran for six touchdowns against Jamestown. He had the realization that maybe he could play college football. He always thought that he was going to run track in college because of how much speed he had and how he knew that he was a fast runner. Although in football, he was the 2009 Old Spice Senior Athlete of the Year and ran for over 2,700 yards that season.
For Smith, his realization of him potentially playing college football came true when head coach Craig Bohl offered him a scholarship. When Bohl called him, he was in his parent's basement playing Xbox. At the time, he got a call from a restricted phone number, which was a huge deal in the late 2000s. His parents were so happy about the news that they started crying and he was so happy about the news.
Smith's favorite moment in college was in 2013 where he won the NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (FCS) National Championship. That year, the Bison went 15-0 and tallied up their third National Championship in a row.
"Going out as a senior knowing that you can't do any better is a pretty awesome feeling," Smith said. "That guys I met there were just great dudes and my experience with school and sports, we happened to be really good and coached extremely well and play at a high level and that's what we did.
The moment he knew that he could play professional football was when he went to a training camp in Florida for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. They ended up signing him to the roster for training camp and he ended up having a good training camp and making the team.
"At the end of the day, I just wanted to play. I knew that this was my best opportunity to play football was in the CFL and I knew that it would be something different going to Canada for six months," Smith said. "It was fun, I really enjoyed. I took it year by year just to see how the body felt and by the end of my third year I was ready to be done."
He really enjoyed going to a different country and enjoying the moments while he was up there. The hits he took kept piling up and thought long-term when it came to football.
"If you work hard at something and have the focus on that one goal that you have, then you can achieve it, and you just have to keep on going until you achieve it."
Smith also said he wants to be remembered as a guy who pushed through anything that was thrown at him. Whether it was at school or sports, he wanted to do something enough so that he can excel at it and be good at it.
"I didn't like taking no for an answer, I didn't like not being good at something for an answer, I was always trying to become the best I could possibly be at something."
Smith has been out of football since he announced his retirement in March 2017. He has been working as a financial advisor for Edward Jones in Wahpeton. He recently married his fiancee Shelby Smith and to this day, he continues to play golf and "keep the competitive juices flowing" by playing slow-pitch softball and staying active.
