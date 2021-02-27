How Wahpeton can get to the state tournament

The Wahpeton Huskies finished the regular season Tuesday, Feb. 23 against West Fargo falling 105-95. They finished the regular season with a 12-9 record and fourth in the Eastern Dakota Conference.
The Huskies have had one of the best shooting performances in the Eastern Dakota Conference this season. Tyler Tollefson has been the anchor of the offense, alongside Dez Munezero. Tollefson is averaging 22.9 points while Munezero is averaging 19.1 points and 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals per game. Munezero ranks in the top 10 in points, assists, rebounds and steals in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Bridger Hansen ranked in the top 10 for assists per game (4.5) and steals (2.7).
The Huskies are the No. 4 seed in the Class A E.D.C. tournament and this can be where they break through for a big playoff run. The top four teams in the tournament will end up playing in the North Dakota state tournament. The Huskies will start off with Fargo Shanley Tuesday, March 2 for the E.D.C. quarterfinals and play No. 1 seed West Fargo Sheyenne. The Huskies are 2-0 against the Deacons, but beating teams a third time is never an easy task. The Huskies can still make the state tournament if they lose twice. They would be the highest seed remaining in the consolation bracket and they could earn themselves the No. 3 or 4 seed depending on how each team does in the tournament. If the Huskies lost two games, they would be eliminated from the conference tournament and their season would be over.
Tyler Tollefson is gunning for the school record in made three-pointers in a season. He currently has 72 so far this season and the school record is 75, set by Matt Aakre. Tollefson’s great shooting from beyond the arc has put the Huskies in a position to win a lot of games this season. The Huskies may be short on depth, but they have the perimeter shooting to get them to a state tournament appearance this season. They are in a perfect position to make some noise this upcoming week with their quarterfinal matchup against Shanley, and the conference semifinals and finals this week as well. This will be a big week for the Huskies as they will need everyone healthy and ready to go.
