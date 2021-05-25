The Wahpeton High School track and field team has announced the 22 participants for the North Dakota state track meet in Bismarck, North Dakota, May 28-29. Here are the 13 boys and eight girls that will be participating, along with the time and the events they will be participating in.
Girls:
- Kilee Bladow – High Jump (Friday @ 11:45 a.m.) and 4x400 relay (Saturday @ 4 p.m.)
- Sydney Mahrer - 4x400 relay (Saturday @ 4 p.m.)
- Allison Hoerer - 4x400 relay (Saturday @ 4 p.m.)
- Kinsey Pedersen - 4x400 relay (Saturday @ 4 p.m.)
- Halle Miller - 4x400 relay (Saturday @ 4 p.m.)
- Scout Woods – Discus (Friday @ 9:45 a.m.) and Shot Put (Saturday @ 3 p.m.)
- Christa Habiger – Javelin (Friday @ 9 a.m.)
- Quinn Bassingthwaite – Pole Vault (Saturday @ 2 p.m.)
Boys:
- Jacob Bartels – 300-meter Hurdles Prelims (Friday @ 9:45 a.m.) Finals (top nine times) 11 a.m. Saturday and 4x800 relay (Friday @ 3:30 p.m.)
- Gus Lasch - 4x800 relay (Friday @ 3:30 p.m.)
- Devan Diemert - 4x800 relay (Friday @ 3:30 p.m.)
- Colin Samuels - 4x800 relay (Friday @ 3:30 p.m.)
- Riley Schmit - 4x800 relay (Friday @ 3:30 p.m.)
- Shea Truesdell - 4x100 Prelims (Friday 4:15 p.m.), Finals (Top nine teams) (Saturday 3:30 p.m.) and Pole Vault (Saturday 10 a.m.)
- Jackson DeVries – 4x100 Prelims (Friday 4:15 p.m.), Finals (Top nine teams) (Saturday 3:30 p.m.)
- Blake Schafer - 4x100 Prelims (Friday 4:15 p.m.), Finals (Top nine teams) (Saturday 3:30 p.m.)
- Nathan Worrel - 4x100 Prelims (Friday 4:15 p.m.), Finals (Top nine teams) (Saturday 3:30 p.m.)
- Beau Arenstein - 4x100 Prelims (Friday 4:15 p.m.), Finals (Top nine teams) (Saturday 3:30 p.m.)
- Ethan Manock – Discus (Friday @ 1:45 p.m.) Javelin (Saturday @ 1 p.m.)
- Jacob DeVries - Javelin (Saturday @ 1 p.m.)
- Treyton Mauch – Long Jump (Saturday @ 3 p.m.)
