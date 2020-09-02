The Wahpeton Huskies returned to action Tuesday night as they faced Fargo South in their season opener.
The Huskies fell Sept. 1 in sets 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-17) to the Bruins but there were plenty of bright spots for them in their season-opening game. The Huskies got better in each set and even jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the second set before the Bruins came back and stole the second set. Huskies head coach Addrienne Vancura had great things to say about the team’s performance despite the loss.
“We’ve seen a ton of improvements between this season and last season,” Vancura said. “Within these circumstances, any day to play is a great.”
Those circumstances speak volumes as this was the first team sporting event hosted at Wahpeton High School since the coronavirus pandemic. The Huskies came out with high energy and kept hitting away in each set. There were times when the Bruins could have run away with each set down the stretch, but the Huskies kept capitalizing off of plenty of Bruin errors and gained momentum within each set.
“They know what they are doing,” Vancura said about her team’s chemistry. “Now, it’s all about staying consistent.”
Senior outside hitter Elle LaHaise led the team with three kills while Junior defensive specialist Amber Sargent was everywhere defensively as she led the team with seven digs.
The Huskies face Shanley High at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Wahpeton High. Their upcoming match can be a great opportunity to rebound from their loss Tuesday night and build more momentum as the season progresses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.