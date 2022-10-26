Huskies bark back as season winds down

The Wahpeton Huskies haven’t given up during a difficult season, leading to some exciting wins in recent weeks. Back from left: Assistant Coach Ali Madsen, Assistant Coach Tiffany Bakker, Lataya Lunneborg, Head Coach Dominique Richels and Assistant Coach Leah Baukol. Middle from left: Leah DeVries, Ashlyn Kahler, Emma Bontjes, Hattie Dockter, Anniesa Hasbargen and Madison Schafer. Front from left: Kinzee Miller, Addie Rugland, Reagan Wohlers, Mheka James and Kennedy Polda. Not pictured: Kiera Hansey and Addison Gerdon.
The Wahpeton volleyball team isn’t running on empty as it approaches the postseason. The Huskies defeated Grand Forks Central in four sets at home Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a balanced effort on Parents Night. Set scores were 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19, marking a season sweep of the Knights.
“They’re buying in a bit more and playing with more tenacity,” Huskies Head Coach Dominique Richels said. “I’m very proud that their communication skills have increased tremendously. It’s not how you start the season, it’s how you end the season. Crazy things can happen in the Eastern Dakota Conference. They just have to trust and believe in each other.”
Madison Schafer and Reagan Wohlers brought senior determination to the floor with a combined 50 digs. Overall, Wahpeton had to work for every point, registering 92 total digs. Nothing comes easy in the Eastern Dakota Conference, but the resilient Huskies have won two of three at the tail end of the season.
“They’re in that prime crosscourt dig location,” Richels said. “They’ve done a great job of not only getting to their spot and being ready for the attack, but also pursuing any of those tips or rolls over the net. Something I preach is to always follow the ball wherever it goes. I can trust that Schafer and Reagan are gonna pursue the ball and they will lay out on the floor — they are very selfless players.”
Emma Bontjes was on point with her attacks, needing only 26 attempts to record 11 kills. Her .346 hitting percentage was head and shoulders above any player from either team. The senior completed a double-double with 15 digs.
“Emma had a goal to play all the way around this year. I respected that and she put in the work this offseason,” Richels said. “I told her that if she was going to do that, middle blockers have the hardest job — you have to be in really good physical position to play middle back and front. She’s been a consistent dig leader game after game. I’m proud of her effort and she understands the defense really well.”
Hattie Dockter led the Huskies with 14 kills, swinging freely on the outside and distracting the defense for her teammates. Schafer (9 kills), Lataya Lunneborg (6 kills) and Ashlyn Kahler (5 kills) helped keep Wahpeton in front.
The Huskies (6-24, 4-16 EDC) hope to secure the No. 9 seed in the 12-team playoffs. That would likely set up a play-in game at West Fargo Horace (10-16, 8-12 EDC) after the Huskies host them in the regular season finale Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Wahpeton.
Much has changed since the Hawks swept the Huskies in a season opener that saw Wahpeton lose a narrow set one, 25-22.
“I think we’re playing our best volleyball right and now and Horace has kind of been all over the map,” Richels said. “I think it will be a much better matchup than it was at the beginning of the season, because the girls are playing with much more confidence.”
Wahpeton is tied with Central, but holds the tiebreaker. They are one game ahead of Valley City.
“Regardless of how things go, we will be the No. 9 or 10 seed. It just depends on how Valley City and Grand Forks Central finish the season,” Richels said. “If we believe and keep playing for each other, we can pull out big wins.”
