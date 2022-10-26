Huskies bark back as season winds down

Reagan Wohlers dives for a dig vs. Grand Forks Central on Parents Night.

 Courtesy Lisa Graves
Huskies bark back as season winds down

Wahpeton saw contributions across the box score in Tuesday's 3-1 home win vs. Grand Forks Central. 

The Wahpeton volleyball team isn’t running on empty as it approaches the postseason. The Huskies defeated Grand Forks Central in four sets at home Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a balanced effort on Parents Night. Set scores were 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19, marking a season sweep of the Knights.

“They’re buying in a bit more and playing with more tenacity,” Huskies Head Coach Dominique Richels said. “I’m very proud that their communication skills have increased tremendously. It’s not how you start the season, it’s how you end the season. Crazy things can happen in the Eastern Dakota Conference. They just have to trust and believe in each other.”

Huskies bark back as season winds down

Emma Bontjes is seeing her hard work pay off as a talented senior on the Wahpeton Huskies volleyball team. 
Huskies bark back as season winds down

The Wahpeton Huskies haven’t given up during a difficult season, leading to some exciting wins in recent weeks. Back from left: Assistant Coach Ali Madsen, Assistant Coach Tiffany Bakker, Lataya Lunneborg, Head Coach Dominique Richels and Assistant Coach Leah Baukol. Middle from left: Leah DeVries, Ashlyn Kahler, Emma Bontjes, Hattie Dockter, Anniesa Hasbargen and Madison Schafer. Front from left: Kinzee Miller, Addie Rugland, Reagan Wohlers, Mheka James and Kennedy Polda. Not pictured: Kiera Hansey and Addison Gerdon.


Tags