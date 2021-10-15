The weather may have cooled off, but Wahpeton remained white hot in a 69-34 home win over Turtle Mountain Friday, Oct. 15. Senior quarterback Blake Schafer accounted for 366 total yards (270 pass, 96 rush) and seven total touchdowns.
Schafer raced 45 yards for a touchdown scramble on Wahpeton’s first play from scrimmage. The senior field general threw for three first-half touchdowns to his high-powered roster of wideouts.
“Blake is somebody that’s paid his dues,” Wahpeton Head Coach Wade Gilbertson said. “He struggled a lot his sophomore year and took it upon himself his junior year to work really, really hard to become the football player he wanted to become. He’s worked so hard in the weight room and not just on his physical game, but his mental game as well.”
Caden Kappes caught two of Schafer’s four passing scores. The junior keeps adding to his Wahpeton single-season record with 16 receiving touchdowns. Tori Uhlich and Colin Samuels also hauled in TD catches during the blowout win.
Beau Arenstein caught five passes for 71 yards. The junior also forced a fumble and nabbed an interception for the Wahpeton defense. Arenstein led the Huskies’ pack with 10 total tackles.
Freshman tailback Treyton Mauch made his presence known with a 59-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, before logging the game’s final score on a long kick return touchdown where he tip-toed the Huskies’ sideline and juked two Braves on his way to the house.
“Treyton is quite a dynamic player,” Gilbertson said. “I’ve had a number of conversations with our coaching staff about him over the course of the season. He impressed us in the practices leading up to this game with his athletic ability. We think that Treyton, even as a freshman, is a pretty good running back at the varsity level. He did not play stiff for a young man of his age. Usually freshmen aren’t able to step in and be as productive as him on Friday night’s.”
Thomas Allrich manhandled the Turtle Mountain line, recording three sacks. Allrich may not be the biggest interior lineman, but his motor keeps turning and he had no problem fighting through multiple blockers on his way to the quarterback.
“His energy level and his quickness are top notch,” Gilbertson said of Allrich. “When he brings that, our defensive front is really good. He’s not going to move a lot of people, but he holds his own better than a lot of guys that outweigh him by 100 pounds. He creates a lot of havoc and he’s hard to block.”
Jackson Clooten, Landon Scharfenkamp, and Nathan Worrel were all key to the Huskies’ pass rush. Even cornerback Riley Schmit recorded one sack.
Wahpeton was firing on all cylinders to start the game, building a 20-6 lead and recovering an onside kick that bounced into the hands of Jacob Berndt. As a result of the offense scoring so quickly, the Huskies defense was on the field for long stretches throughout the game.
By the time the Wahpeton defense wore itself out chasing Tyler Morin (two rushing TDs), the game was out of reach and the reserves took over with 9:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“They’ve got some big boys up front. We knew they’d be able to lean on us,” Gilbertson said of the Braves. “I thought our defense hung in there all night long and gave us a great effort. We were on the field for a long time. For them to be out there for that many plays, I applaud their effort tonight.”
Wahpeton improved to 5-3 with one regular season game remaining, a home showdown vs. Fargo North Friday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
