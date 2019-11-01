A team never wants to be on the losing side of an athletic competition, but Wahpeton’s volleyball team was all smiles following their Thursday, Oct. 31 defeat.
Hosting Grand Forks Central, it looked like WHS was going to be on the wrong side of another sweep. Needing a win in the third set to keep the match alive in their final home bout of the season, Wahpeton turned in possibly their best showing of the year.
The Huskies and Knights were slugging it out and Wahpeton kept chipping away to make it a 24-21 lead. The gym was as loud as it’s been all season as the hosts weathered the storm and claimed their first set win since Saturday, Aug. 31.
“It’s been a while since we took a set. It’s good for us going into playoffs and everything next week,” Wahpeton coach Addie Vancura said.
Central claimed a 3-1 victory (25-11, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18), but it was still likely a highlight for the four seniors who were recognized in their last game on their home court. Ashley Gilbertson, Raegan Klosterman, Sam Pithey and Maddy Storo all contributed in the team’s first set win on their home floor this season.
“They’re a huge part (of the program). Every one of them, definitely,” Vancura said. “Especially this year filling roles from last year and they’ve stepped up and have been great leaders.”
Wahpeton showed they were capable of taking down the visitors in the second set when they jumped out to a 9-2 lead. Central battled back with a big rally, but Wahp snapped back in the next set.
“That was huge (for their confidence). You never know when you’re going to get a strong lead like that and you’ve just got to run with it,” Vancura said.
The Huskies (1-23) close out the regular season against the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs. The opening set starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
