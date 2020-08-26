Huskies challenged during golf match

The Huskies traveled to Grand Forks Country Club Monday, Aug. 24 for the first of two tournaments this week. GFCC is typically one of the most difficult golf courses that we play and the Huskies recorded their lowest score at GFCC in several years.
We still need the bottom of our lineup to do a little fine tuning to eliminate the big numbers that make it difficult to post a sub 100 score. Our young team is improving each week, but we’ve got a lot of work to do to maintain our position in the EDC.
Junior Anaka Lysne led the Huskies with a 16 over par 88 which was good for another top 10 finish for Anaka. Anaka has struggled a little on par 5’s this season, and that trend continued today but she also had some tough luck with several putts that caught the lip or hit the pin and didn’t drop. Anaka has been our most consistent player through these first few tournaments and with a little work on the putting green she will see an improvement in her putting.
Senior Madison Bohn finished in 14th place with a 93. Madison has played well this season and just needs to manage the course at times to avoid the big numbers that sabotage her score. Madison had a nice stretch in the middle of her round with pars on 4 out of 5 holes. Her game is coming along and we’re positive we can get her scores down in the 80s.
Eighth grader Halle Miller turned in another good score with a 99 and finished in 22nd place. Halle has really done a nice job this season with her game and her back to back pars on 16 and 17 on two difficult holes was a highlight of her day.
The next tournament was at Rose Creek on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
