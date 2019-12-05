The Wahpeton wrestling team picked up their first dual win of the Ryan Brandt era. The Huskies traveled to Grand Forks Red River High School where they bested the hosts, 50-24. The Tuesday, Dec. 3 triangular also saw Wahpeton take on Devils Lake, North Dakota, who they lost to by a score of 48-31.
“It was very positive (to get a win). They were pretty happy about it and I was pretty happy about it,” Brandt said. “We wrestled really tough and I think they definitely improved a lot from last week with how they went out and were on the offensive right away this time. They didn’t wait for other people to attack them.”
The night began with the Devils Lake dual. It was an even start at the beginning, but the Firebirds pulled away with multiple big pins in the final matches.
“They have some kids down low that are pretty tough and we just had to try to go out there and not give up any bonus points. Unfortunately we weren’t able to do that,” Brandt said. “We wrestled tough against them and without giving up as many pins as we did that match is within three points, so it’s within grasping distance of us winning it.”
The Red River dual saw multiple Huskies pick up their first wins of the season. Bryce Awender’s match was the highlight of the Eastern Dakota Conference battle.
“(Awender) got put to his back late in the match and I still don’t know how he ended up fighting off his back and ending up putting the other kid on his back and end up pinning him,” Brandt said.
Shea Truesdell was another Wahp wrestler with a close call on the day.
“(Truesdell) was wrestling a tough match and he got put to his back when he was leading and he was put in a very tight arm bar and fought off his back to get back out of it and ended up beating the kid,” Brandt said.
Along with Truesdell, Wauker Spanel, Kaleb Mostoller, Hunter Owens and Josh Krump also won both of their matches.
“I felt like Hunter Owens did a great job, too. He was dealing with a bloody nose so he couldn’t breathe out of his nose and was giving up weight to a kid because he’s wrestling at 132 instead of 126,” Brandt said. “We bumped Josh Krump up to heavyweight and put a lot of stress on Josh to go out and get a win for us and he did his job against a kid that was 60 pounds heavier than him.”
The Huskies move on to their annual Dan Unruh Invitational at Wahpeton Elementary School.
“We’re still trying to finalize our team and get guys down to the weights they need to be at. And still trying to add the kids that are missing from our lineup back,” Brandt said. “It’ll be another good time for our varsity guys to get more matches in and we’re even adding our other kids who are floating between backup spots to get them a feel of what varsity matches are like.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.