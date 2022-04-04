Halle Miller takes flight in the high jump during the Eastern Dakota Conference Indoor Meet on Saturday, April 2, at the University of North Dakota High Performance Center. Miller has fared well in the vertical events this season, including a runner-up result in the long jump Saturday with an impressive distance of 16’00”.
Photos Courtesy Katelyn Ring
Jacob Berndt stays focused and clears the bar in the pole vault for Wahpeton during the EDC track and field meet at the University of North Dakota.
The Wahpeton track and field program competed at the Eastern Dakota Conference Indoor Meet Saturday, April 2, at the High Performance Center on the campus of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. The Huskies placed eighth and the Lady Huskies took seventh. Fargo Davies dominated the women’s side and West Fargo Sheyenne topped the men’s field.
“The team fared well in the highly-competitive field, picking up a few second-place finishes and several others in the top eight, setting up 18 personal-best performances along the way,” Wahpeton Head Coach Larry Lasch said.
In the pole vault, Quinn Bassingthwaite (8’09”) and Andrew Withuski (11’06”) remained perched near the top of the leaderboard in second place. Halle Miller covered 16’00” in the long jump to earn second place. Withuski has three silver showings in a row and Bassingthwaite already notched two wins prior to Saturday’s second-place effort.
Ethan Manock claimed his third consecutive runner-up in shot put, throwing for a distance of 44-01.00. Manock added sixth-place finishes in the long jump (19’03”) and high jump (5’08”). The high jump was a new personal record, as Manock remained highly relevant in both the launching and leaping events.
Jaida Fobb looked fully recovered from her ankle injury, blazing to a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.67. Beau Arenstein set a new personal record of 20’00” in the long jump to also earn fourth.
After promising performances in the season’s first two meets, Wahpeton’s relay races showcased their staying power in the middle of the Eastern Dakota Conference. The girls 4x200 team of Fobb, Anika Birkelo, Bassingthwaite and Christa Habiger grabbed sixth with a time of 1:56.99. The girls 4x400 group of Birkelo, Fobb, Miller and Kilee Bladow also took sixth in 4:30.67.
Galyha Lopez-Lee improved her personal-best in shot put, taking seventh with a distance of 32’08”. The boys 4x200 relay of Arenstein, Treyton Mauch, Jackson DeVries and Colin Samuels finished seventh in 1:38.22. The boys 4x400 of Luke Baumgardner, Arenstein, Samuels and Mauch crossed the finish line in 3:46.83 in seventh place.
