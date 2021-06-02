The conditions were perfect at Kings Walk Tuesday, June 1 and the top three teams played excellent golf. Grand Forks Red River won the region with a very good six over par 294.
The Huskies were led by senior and state qualifier Bridger Hansen. Hansen has been our most consistent player this year and today his score was good, but he was plagued with some inconsistency. He had three birdies on his scorecard and had numerous opportunities to make other birdies but just couldn’t get a putt to drop. He made an excellent birdie on his 17th hole to end with a 78. Bridger will close out his high school career at the state tournament at Hawktree in Bismarck next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8-9.
Avery Rugland had one of his better rounds with an 81 Tuesday. He closed out his high school career with one birdie and eight pars. He had a little tough luck with a couple pitch shots that checked up but played pretty well throughout the day.
Senior Bjorn Birkelo also closed out his high school career at Kings Walk with an 85. Birkelo had a birdie on his second hole today but only managed five pars on the day. He hit his driver very well, but his short game around the greens wasn’t quite as sharp as he needed it to be.
Tanner Thiel ended his high school career with a nice birdie on his final hole to shoot a 92. Tanner had to battle through a lot of adversity this season and it was great to see him out on the golf course. His ability to bounce back after a tough hole is a credit to his great attitude.
Eighth grader Bjorn Kubela had his best round of the season with a 91. Bjorn ended his first 9 with a birdie on the seventh, par on the eighth and birdie on the ninth. He had one rough hole on the back nine but really played well. We have a lot of confidence in Kubela and his future on the golf team. He showed that he’s going to be a leader for our team over the next four years.
Jackson Clooten also recorded one of his better rounds and gained a lot of experience for us going into his final two years of varsity golf. Clooten will need to become a more consistent with his iron play and short game. With some work this summer he will improve his game.
