Huskies complete comeback in Valley City, 68-65
Riley Thimjon (24) puts up a three in Wahpeton's first meeting with Valley City earlier in the 2022-23 season. Thimjon made the most of his minutes Tuesday, Jan. 31, playing sharp basketball as the Huskies grabbed their sixth win. 

 Daily News File Photo

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Wahpeton Huskies (6-8) played what is commonly coined a “trap game,” Tuesday, Jan. 31, against the Hi-Liners (1-14). Wahpeton hopped off the bus after a frosty trip down Interstate 94, while Valley City warmed up in its home gymnasium, still winless in Eastern Dakota Conference play. With little pressure resting on the outcome, the hosts built an eight-point halftime lead by playing freely. The Huskies came together in the second stanza to complete a 68-65 comeback, staving off the upset bid. 

“It’s kinda one of those games where you hate to play it,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “They came out and really started the game exactly like they needed to. They shot the ball really well and had some paint touches where we over-rotated, tried to trap and we got caught.”



