Huskies complete comeback in Valley City, 68-65

Riley Thimjon (24) puts up a three in Wahpeton's first meeting with Valley City earlier in the 2022-23 season. Thimjon made the most of his minutes Tuesday, Jan. 31, playing sharp basketball as the Huskies grabbed their sixth win.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Wahpeton Huskies (6-8) played what is commonly coined a “trap game,” Tuesday, Jan. 31, against the Hi-Liners (1-14). Wahpeton hopped off the bus after a frosty trip down Interstate 94, while Valley City warmed up in its home gymnasium, still winless in Eastern Dakota Conference play. With little pressure resting on the outcome, the hosts built an eight-point halftime lead by playing freely. The Huskies came together in the second stanza to complete a 68-65 comeback, staving off the upset bid.
“It’s kinda one of those games where you hate to play it,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “They came out and really started the game exactly like they needed to. They shot the ball really well and had some paint touches where we over-rotated, tried to trap and we got caught.”
“I told the boys to just hang in there. That’s what we did,” Ralph said. “We were mentally tough and just kinda ‘slogged’ it out and got through it.”
Wahpeton trailed by 12 in the second half, before cutting loose on a 13-0 run to grab the lead. Senior forward Riley Thimjon ignited the rally, scoring six points on 3-for-3 shooting, grabbing five rebounds and taking care of the basketball with zero turnovers on the night.
“Riley provided a big spark for us,” Ralph said. “He had a big steal up at the top (of the key) where they weren’t paying attention. He got up on his guy, which is another thing we talked about it halftime — ball pressure. He poked it away, went down and got a bucket for us in that run.”
Caden Kappes was tasked with defending Zach Sykora in the second half after the Hi-Liner went for 17 first-half points. Kappes clamped down, holding Sykora to a pair of points in the final 18 minutes.
“That’s the difference in the game right there,” Ralph said. “Everything they do runs through Sykora. All the credit to Caden, just taking it upon himself to guard him.”
Kappes steered the ship offensively, dealing out a game-high eight assists to go along with nine points, four rebounds and three steals. The senior is second in the conference with 4.2 assists per game, trailing only Fargo Davies standout Mason Klabo.
“I go back on Hudl and I look at it, the (assist) numbers are legit,” Ralph said. “When you see that number you go, ‘Oh boy, I better go check,’ but he’s just finding guys. The part that helps him, too, is when he puts the ball in the bucket they gotta honor him going to the basket. Caden has been really good at getting in the lane off the ball screen. He’s finding other players and taking care of the basketball — just a solid kid.”
Wahpeton’s other Caden (Hockert) had a solid game from his usual territory behind the arc, leading all scorers with 20 points on 5-for-11 shooting from distance. Hockert added four rebounds across 35 minutes of court time.
“He shot it pretty good last night. The few shots he did miss, his feet weren’t ready,” Ralph said. “He knocked some down, especially in the first half when we were kind of scuffling along. His three 3s in that first half were instrumental in keeping us within range of them.”
Ethan Manock provided 12 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Jayden King joined Manock inside, contributing 12 points and four rebounds. Brayden Steffens and Treyton Mauch each posted six points and five boards in the road win. Talon Larson scored 14 points for the Hi-Liners.
Wahpeton (6-8, 5-10 EDC PTS) hosts Fargo Shanley (9-5, 9-5 EDC PTS) Friday, Feb. 3, at Wahpeton High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
