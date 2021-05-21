Huskies conclude regular season

The Wahpeton Huskies baseball team concluded their regular season Thursday, May 20 against Shanley High School. They dropped both games of the double header 4-1 and 2-1 and end the season missing the Eastern Dakota Conference playoffs at 6-15 overall and 1-8 in the conference.
“We’re pretty young this year,” Head Coach Andrew Lunsetter said. “We had an opportunity to coach these guys right back into that. We coach these guys pretty hard and pretty intensely. We have a lot of potential from this group.”
Tori Uhlich and Caden Kappes were the only players with multiple hits on the day. Both Jayden King and Jordan Miller both pitched five innings. The Huskies will be graduating seven seniors this year.
“They just did a fantastic job in playing their role for the younger guys on the team,” he said about the seniors. “It gives them a chance to see how they do things, how to act, body language, etc.”
Plenty of players will be returning for summer baseball with the Legion. The Huskies are in a bit of a rebuild when it comes to the structure of this team.
“We have a lot to look forward to, but then again we have a lot of work to do,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.