Huskies, Cowboys split Border Battle

The Breckenridge Cowboys hosted the Wahpeton Huskies for their season opener over the weekend. The Cowboys won 3-0 in the first game, then Wahpeton had an offensive charge in the second game and won 12-6, as both teams split the double-header Saturday, April 17.
Breckenridge pitcher Cooper Yaggie started off the season with a three-hit complete game shutout in game one, setting the tone for the Cowboys throughout the day.
"Yaggie's strikeouts were huge for us down the stretch," Breckenridge Head Coach Kevin Heideman said. "The strikeouts he had were just a testament to how dominant he can be for us this season."
Yaggie had 13 strikeouts and allowed just four hits in all seven innings.
"When you go up there and get two strikes, you can't just lay down and strike out," Wahpeton Head Coach Andrew Lunsetter said. "You can't watch good pitches go by, you have to fight a little bit more."
The Huskies put up a much better fight in the second game, totaling 12 runs.
"If we can put the ball in play, put guys on base and put pressure on that defense, I think we can find a way to score runs," Lunsetter said. "In that game, we were able to put guys on base in a lot of different ways, and it wasn't necessarily pretty."
The Cowboys felt the pressure the Huskies put on them in the second game, totaling six errors and making a number of miscues when the Huskies put the ball in play.
"Part of that is just being our first game in the spring, they made mistakes too, and that's all a part of playing baseball outside for the first time in a week," Heideman said.
Weather going into Saturday wasn't looking promising, but luckily it cleared up and both teams were able to get both games off.
Heideman was impressed with Jared Aamold's relief efforts despite allowing eight hits and four earned runs.
Cam Nieto of Breckenridge went 6 for 7 on the day, including a homerun in both games. Connor Twidwell went 4 for 5 in both games combined. Wahpeton's Jackson Fliflet went 5 for 8 and had four RBIs combined on the day.
The Huskies head to Grand Forks Central Tuesday, April 20 and the Cowboys host Wheaton-Herman-Norcross Tuesday, April 20. Both teams have an even record with the Cowboys at 1-1 and the Huskies at 2-2.
