Huskies defend the ‘Dawg Pound’ in 66-46 victory over Valley City

Last season, the Wahpeton boys basketball team careened off the tracks during an 0-6 stretch. The Huskies’ 2022-23 campaign is off to a much different start following Friday’s 66-46 home win over Valley City. The “Dawg Pound” was rocking at Wahpeton High School, as the Huskies (2-0) shot better than 50% from the field and bullied the Hi-Liners (0-2) on the glass with 48 rebounds to their 30.
Ethan Manock patrolled the paint with 14 points and 23 rebounds, punctuating the win with a drop-step dunk in the second half. The 6-foot-4 senior played 32 minutes and upped his per-game average to 20 rebounds. He was fast off the dribble, beating defenders to the block and elevating for strong finishes above the rim.
“The story of the game was that every time they shot and missed Ethan got the rebound,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “We’d like to maybe rest him a little bit, but when he gets every rebound we gotta have him in. I thought he was just fantastic on the glass.”
Treyton Mauch came out firing, showing no hesitation with his springy jump shot. Wahpeton’s sophomore guard hit the turbo button in transition, making several tough layups on his way to a game-high 17 points off the bench.
“Treyton made some big plays tonight — hit a big three early in the game, had a couple steals, went to the rim and finished. He’s a big energy guy when he comes in. He just goes crazy,” Ralph said. “With two minutes to go, he’s going 100 miles per hour down (the court) and he pulls it out and burns the clock. There’s a step forward for the sophomore, figuring out that it’s about time and score and getting this thing over with.”
Caden Kappes posted another sturdy stat line at the point guard position, commanding the Huskies offense with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. The senior was 5-for-6 from the foul line, preventing Valley City from sparking a rally.
“I thought Kappes kind of sealed the deal for us at the foul line down the stretch,” Ralph said.
The game teetered back and forth during the first half. Senior post Ted Monari subbed in and made an immediate impact for Wahpeton. He ripped down a rebound and drew the foul, then grabbed his own rebound on the offensive end and finished with his left hand to give Wahpeton a 21-18 lead. Monari capped off his stint on the second unit with a timely assist.
“Ted brought a little energy when he came in and a positive contribution to the game,” Ralph said. “When we bring guys in, they need to come in and do something for us. That was great to see from Ted. He needs to be ready.”
Caden Hockert’s three-point stroke was off, but the senior shooting guard deferred to his teammates for a game-high five assists to supplement seven points from inside the arc. Jayden King scored eight points, followed by five from Riley Thimjon. Valley City was led by 11 points from Aiden Jacobson and nine points and eight boards from Carver Pederson.
“That team plays hard. They made us do some things that we didn’t like, but in that 18-4 run to end the game we had every rebound. They didn’t get one offensive rebound,” Ralph said.
