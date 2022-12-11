Huskies defend the ‘Dawg Pound’ in 66-46 victory over Valley City
Ethan Manock made scoring difficult for Valley City by contesting shots and eliminating second chances with 23 rebounds.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Last season, the Wahpeton boys basketball team careened off the tracks during an 0-6 stretch. The Huskies’ 2022-23 campaign is off to a much different start following Friday’s 66-46 home win over Valley City. The “Dawg Pound” was rocking at Wahpeton High School, as the Huskies (2-0) shot better than 50% from the field and bullied the Hi-Liners (0-2) on the glass with 48 rebounds to their 30.

Ethan Manock patrolled the paint with 14 points and 23 rebounds, punctuating the win with a drop-step dunk in the second half. The 6-foot-4 senior played 32 minutes and upped his per-game average to 20 rebounds. He was fast off the dribble, beating defenders to the block and elevating for strong finishes above the rim.

Treyton Mauch gets some well-deserved congratulations from Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph after scoring a 17 points.
Ted Monari (41) lit a spark off the bench to help Wahpeton build a lead in the first half vs. Valley City. 
Caden Hockert didn't have much shooting space, but found ways to facilitate the Wahpeton offense with five assists. 


