Wahpeton hit the road to take on the No. 3 team in the conference, Grand Forks Red River, in a tough environment. After a solid start to the game for the Huskies, their offense fell into a rut as the Roughriders picked up a 61-45 win on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
“We just couldn’t get the ball to go in the bucket,” Wahpeton coach Jeff Ralph said. “We keep saying over and over, we’re getting the shots we want, we’ve just got to knock them down. It’s just one of those things where we’ve got to score and we’re having a hard time doing that.”
Prior to the offensive struggles, the Huskies built an early lead with their field goals and their free throws dropping at a solid percentage.
“We had a six-point lead and sometimes those early leads are just a matter of getting going,” Ralph said. “We were getting some decent shots and getting to the free-throw line, which is good. Then we kind of went empty for a while.”
Although the field goals stopped falling through for the Huskies, they capitalized on their freebies. Wahpeton was a perfect 14-14 from the stripe.
“On the good side of that, we have a couple of guys that are shooting the ball really well. There’s some indicators that say you should be winning ball games when you do that, but we’re just not shooting a high enough percentage to do that,” Ralph said.
Tyler Tollefson was the top scorer for WHS once again with 17. He hit from deep on three occasions and also buried his six free throws.
“He had a good night offensively. We tried to get him a few more looks, but we turned the ball over too much which might’ve led to us not getting enough shots up,” Ralph said. “He’s a good 3-point shooter and he proved that again last night. What I liked was he got to the free-throw line. He’s getting to the basket and getting fouled and that’s big. That has to continue.”
Tollefson didn’t have as good of luck with his shots he got off inside the arc and that was a running theme for everyone on his team.
“We had great shots and I thought that Dez (Munezero), Ty and Isaac Getz were for the most part getting in the lane and had good shots, but we just couldn’t get them to fall for us,” Ralph said.
Another bright spot in the win was the emergence of Carter Hoerer. The junior guard has primarily been a JV player, but on Tuesday he played all but four minutes of the second half.
“Carter Hoerer hasn’t really played all year and over the last three or four weeks has really played well on JV and has gotten an opportunity to play significant minutes,” Ralph said. “He provided a spark defensively and he kind of came in and changed some things for us when we had guys who weren’t scoring. I was really happy with his play last night.”
Next up for WHS (5-15) is their regular season finale at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 against Fargo South. Win or lose, the Huskies will be on the road for their play-in game. If Wahpeton wins their next game or lose by 14 points or less they’ll play Fargo North, but if they lose by 15 or more they’ll take on Grand Forks Central.
