Huskies drops home-opening doubleheader vs. Packers

The Wahpeton Huskies baseball team opened up the 2021 home schedule with a double-header against the West Fargo Packers. They fell 7-0 and 4-2, with the second game being a five-inning game.
“We were flat,” Head Coach Andrew Lunsetter said. It just didn’t look like we weren’t ready to play. There was just some things where it looked like our focus wasn’t all there. It’s no secret that we’re struggling to hit the ball, but we haven’t let that affect our defense.”
The Huskies struggled to hit the ball in both games. They had just nine hits and two runs combined in both games. The Packers are a good baseball team, and those were their first two wins on the season. They looked like a much more fine tuned baseball team in both games.
Lunsetter said that the struggle for the Huskies was their focus. They allowed four errors in the second game and this cost them the double-header as the Packers were a step ahead of them. Lunsetter said the team is “not too far away” from getting where they wanted to be despite the miscues. The Huskies will play a doubleheader at Fargo Davies Thursday, May 6. This will be the start of 11 games in 11 days to finish their season.
