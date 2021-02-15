Huskies edge out Cowboys in border battle

The Breckenridge Cowboys hosted a triangular over the weekend with Fargo North and Wahpeton. Fargo North defeated Breckenridge, 37-30 and Wahpeton, 55-18. The Huskies went 1-1, defeating the Cowboys 38-30.
The Cowboys had some standout performances Saturday, Feb. 13, including Daniel Erlandson at 220 pounds earned his 75th win of his high school career. Matt Noll came out with his first loss of the season against Wahpeton’s Colman Barth after starting the season 13-0 in the 106-pound weight class.
“Matthew’s done an awesome job throughout the whole year,” Head Coach Eric Erlandson said. “He’s just really improved on his positioning, and that’s shown all year.”
Erlandson said that Ruddy, Noll and (Daniel) Erlandson are getting ready for the section tournament.
As for Wahpeton, their eyes are on the state tournament Friday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 21. Huskies’ Head Coach Ryan Brandt wanted to focus on matchups for the wrestlers before heading into the state tournament.
“Hats off to Breckenridge, they came out and wrestled us tough,” Brandt said. “Some of our kids have it in some weight, some of their kids gave in some weight, we were trying to get the best possible matchup for both kids (including Fargo North).”
At 135 pounds, the Huskies’ Hunter Owens defeated Breckenridge’s David Erlandson in a 13-3 decision. At 195 pounds, Wahpeton’s Jackson Burchill defeated Breckenridge’s Wyatt Differding. This was an intense match that came out to a 9-1 decision in favor of Burchill.
Josh Krump is one wrestler for Wahpeton who got the No. 1 seed for Wahpeton out of the East bracket of the North Dakota state tournament, weighing in at 285 pounds. He finished second in the state tournament as a sophomore in 2019. The full list of state tournament participants will be announced this week.
Expect a handful of names, like Tanner Thiel, Hunter Owens, to be included in there again this year. Jackson Burchill and Logan Gjerdevig will also be headed to the state tournament at the Fargodome Friday, Feb. 19. There are over 12 local wrestlers who will be participating in the state tournament this year, including five wrestlers stepping into the state tournament for the first time. Those five are Colman Barth, Myles Hinkley, Weston Jensen, Christian Kast and Logan Stevens.
