Huskies edge out Shanley

The Wahpeton Huskies defeated Shanley 83-78 Tuesday, Jan. 12, getting their first win against the Deacons in almost two years.
"Road wins aren't easy to come by in the EDC. We were fortunate to get the victory at Shanley tonight behind solid performances by our guys," Huskies Head Coach said on Twitter (via @HuskieJeff). The Huskies shot 41 percent overall and 40 percent from three-point range.
They rotated just seven players throughout the entirety of their lineup and had just 12 turnovers throughout the game. Tyler Tollefson had 30 points on 10 for 20 shooting, shooting five for nine from three-point range. He also totaled two rebounds and four assists.
Overall, each team was pretty even in stats. Shanley edged out Wahpeton 41-38 in rebounds. The Deacons had 18 turnovers, which led to six Wahpeton points. The Huskies have moved up 6-3 on the season and will host West Fargo at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.
West Fargo is currently 6-0 and this may be one of the best teams they will play all season. The Packers haven't played anyone special besides Sheyenne for their first game of the season, so this may be the best shot all season at the Huskies to pull off a major upset and get their statement win for this season.
