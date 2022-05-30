GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Wahpeton entered the East Region tournament Tuesday, May 24, with a losing record and the No. 5 seed. The Huskies began their playoff quest with a 10-3 upset over No. 4 Grand Forks Red River at Kraft Field, running roughshod on Roughrider pitching in a six-run first inning. The magic continued Friday with an 11-1 thumping of No. 8 Valley City, sending the Huskies to the state tournament for the first time since 2012.
Caden Hockert did it all for Wahpeton in the state qualifier, pitching six dominant innings and turning in a perfect day at the dish. The junior batted 3 for 3, scoring twice and driving in four runs with a double and a triple. His dual dominance made him the most valuable player on the field.
“We draw up a big lineup card in our dugout, and after every win we give that out as a memento for the MVP of the game. I thought maybe that was the easiest card I’ve ever given out,” Huskies Head Coach Andrew Lunsetter said.
Hockert and his battery mate, Jackson Fliflet, made child’s play of a Hi-Liners lineup that scored 10 runs in their previous two meetings. Aside from one run in the first, Valley City struck out eight times, unable to decipher Hockert’s changes in velocity.
“Hockert has been locked in all year. It’s as if when things don’t go right, he almost takes it personally and just buckles down,” Lunsetter said. “Every single time I’ve gone out to visit with him on the mound, he gets a steely look in his eye and finds a way to get the job done.”
Fliflet consistently stole strikes at the knees and smothered spinners in the turf.
“He gets a lot of compliments from other coaches on the way that he frames the ball. He’s got a very good arm, good pop time, good feet behind the plate — a special player who’s every bit as good on offense as he is on defense,” Lunsetter said.
Fliflet stunned the crowd with a highlight-reel throw to retire Valley City in the sixth. It was one of the best plays you’ll ever see by a high school catcher. With runners on first and second, he blocked an outside pitch, causing the baseball to bounce into the air. He then exploded from his knees to grab the ball, spinning and firing to third to gun the runner out.
“That was the first time they were building a little momentum when we had taken control of the game. That play was huge to snuff that out. They really got nothing after that,” Lunsetter said.
Hockert hammered a two-strike, two-out triple over the center fielder’s head in the bottom of the sixth. Jack Rittenour sliced a double past the right fielder and Jayden King grounded a single through the left side of the infield to reach the 10-run rule. Fourteen hits later, Wahpeton (11-10) had its first winning record of the season and a spot in the East Region championship.
The game-clinching hits were the only ones for King and Rittenour on the day. Riley Thimjon went 2 for 3 in front of them, giving Wahpeton a boost in the 7-8-9 spots of the batting order.
“We had guys towards the bottom of our lineup that really picked up their hitting when it counted. We’ve worked really hard the last month or so at staying simple, hitting the ball back up the middle and not just trying to yank everything,” Lunsetter said.
Wahpeton lit a fire on the basepaths, led by three steals each for Gavin Schroeder and Tori Uhlich. Josiah Hofman took advantage in the cleanup spot, collecting a pair of hits and RBIs. Caden Kappes and Tori Uhlich have 50 combined steals this season, with Schroeder chipping in 12 thefts.
“That’s probably as many or more stolen bases than several teams in the state,” Lunsetter said. “We have a lot of team speed up and down our lineup. We have guys that know what they’re doing and do it at the right times. We are really, really aggressive in our leads. We’re always trying to see if we can get them to throw over.”
Uhlich was selected to the Eastern Dakota All-Conference Team. The senior center fielder batted 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs in the win vs. Valley City. His .406 average and 25 runs scored leads Wahpeton. His elite range in the outfield makes him the kind of complete player coaches dream of.
“He can be down in the count and just get on top of a ball and hit a chopping grounder to any part of the field and beat it out. He has game-changing speed,” Lunsetter said. “When he’s on base, he’s so dangerous because he puts a lot of pressure on the defense. He caught a ball over his left shoulder yesterday, slowing down to a jog when a lot of players wouldn’t get there on a dead sprint.”
One could certainly argue that Kappes being snubbed from the all-conference team was a highway robbery of sorts. The shortstop is a bonafide superstar with a .500 on-base percentage. In addition to his premium defense and hitting, the junior has pitched 20-plus innings with a 1.31 ERA to show for it.
“Caden Kappes is the best athlete in our school, in my opinion,” Lunsetter said. “He’s one of the best shortstops in the league, one of the best pitchers in the league — the kid just does everything — truly one of the best overall players in the state.”
Wahpeton fell to No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne, 7-4, in Saturday’s championship game. They split two regular season contests with the Mustangs, losing 17-1 and winning 9-8.
“The difference this time around was keeping Sheyenne right there,” Lunsetter said. “Our pitching was excellent. Jayden King had a really good start for us, we just couldn’t make plays behind him. Nick Zach came in and shut them down. He doesn’t throw hard, but teams have a hard time seeing the ball and hitting it hard off him.”
Wahpeton earned the No. 2 seed on the east side of the North Dakota Class A State Baseball Tournament. They begin their championship quest at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, vs. the No. 3 seed from the west, Dickinson, at Jack Brown Stadium in Jamestown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.