Huskies face tall task vs. No. 1 Midgets

The Wahpeton Huskies baseball team faced a tall task in the Dickinson Midgets Friday, April 1, opening the season in the Mountain Time Zone against the preseason No. 1 team in the West Region. Wahpeton dropped the afternoon game, 9-8, before falling 9-3 in five innings to complete the road doubleheader.
The Huskies almost escaped the seventh inning of game No. 1, when Jackson Fliflet nearly gunned down a base runner stealing third. The 50/50 call resulted in a “safe” ruling from the umpire and Dickinson walked off victorious on a dribbler to the pitching mound moments later as the runner beat the flip to home.
Nick Zach got the opening day nod for Wahpeton, tossing two innings and allowing four unearned runs. Gavin Schroeder came on in relief and was tagged with the loss, allowing two earned runs in less than two innings. Sterling Warne led the offense with a 2-for-4 performance, slapping a single, a double and driving in two runs. Wahpeton tallied five hits in the contest.
Dickinson came out swinging in Game No. 2, jumping on the pitching of Caden Kappes and Riley Thimjon. Kappes was pulled after allowing one earned run across two frames. Thimjon was saddled with the loss after giving up five earned runs in two innings. The Huskies were kept in check at the plate with only three hits.
Continuing their western voyage Saturday, Wahpeton walloped Bismarck St. Mary’s by a score of 15-0 in six innings. Jayden King was in midseason form on the bump, striking out six and surrendering one hit across five shutout frames. Kappes was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with 3 RBI. Thimjon also recorded three hits and drove in three, while King plated two on a pair of hits.
St. Mary’s answered with a 4-0 victory to earn a split. Caden Hockert pitched three innings for Wahpeton in the loss, allowing three earned runs. The junior struck out five batters.
