Huskies fall to Fargo North

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Wahpeton Huskies fell to Fargo North 86-76 on the road, dropping to 2-2 for the season.
The Huskies have been playing well as of late, even this team felt like this was a winnable game for them. They went into halftime only down 33-31 and the Huskies played better in the second half.
Tyler Tollefson made all five of his three-pointers in the second half while Bridger Hansen had 12 of his 23 points in the second half. Dez Munezero almost had a triple-double, getting 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Hansen, Munezero and Tollifson had a combined 69 points, while the rest of the team had just seven.
Carter Hoerer had a difficult task guarding Fargo North’s Jalen May, who got 16 points. Hoerer had just two points and shot 1-4 after being the team’s leading scorer against Devils Lake.
If the team wants to be in a better position to win late down the stretch of games, they are going to need more production out of their bench. Fargo North’s bench outscored Wahpeton 26-4. Relying on three players to win you a game against a team of Fargo North’s caliber is not going to get it done against other teams.
Over the next two weeks, the Huskies have one game, which would give them enough time to focus on two things that Head Coach Jeff Ralph wants to work on the most, defense and screens. Defending a bigger player is tough to do as it is, so they will need to get adjusted to doing that as the season progresses. With the Huskies’ tallest player being Ethan Manock at 6’3”, the team will need to be accustomed to guarding players who have height advantages.
Ralph also emphasised the team’s screening needs to improve. He said he felt like the team was not drawing enough contact on the screens and wanted to improve that aspect of their offense as they go into their next game. The Huskies will play at Grand Forks Red River on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Wahpeton will look to get to 3-2 on the season and avoid falling under a .500 winning percentage.
