Huskies fall to undefeated West Fargo

The Wahpeton Huskies fell to undefeated West Fargo 93-78 to drop to 6-4 on the season.
Wahpeton was off to a hot start to begin the game. They stayed neck-and-neck and led 45-43 at halftime. Guard Tyler Tollefson totaled 31 points and shot 10 for 18, and five for eight from three-point range. Guard Dez Munezero had 26 points with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Tollefson and Munezero had a combined 57 of the Huskies 78 points in the game.
The Huskies were tied at 59 in the second half, then the Packers went on a 12-0 run and took a convincing lead to eventually make the game go out of reach.
“We are good enough to play with the top teams,” Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. Ralph had a strategy going into the game, and that was to attack the basket.
“The kids did what we wanted them to do, which was attack the basket,” Ralph said.
Ralph said he loved the energy and effort throughout the game by his team. The Packers did a great job of controlling the game in the second half. They brought pressure to the Huskies on the defensive end and they slowed down the pace on offense. The Packers move to 9-0 on the season and remain as the top teams in the state.
The Huskies will face West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday, Jan 21. Sheyenne defeated the Huskies by 52 points last time they played on Saturday, Jan. 9. The Huskies hope for a different result the second time around.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.