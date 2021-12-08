Purchase Access

West Fargo Sheyenne is a goliath in the Eastern Dakota Conference. The Mustangs boast a coveted team with extreme depth buoyed by large team tryouts and an overall desire to play for the program. Wahpeton knew this coming into its season opener Tuesday, Dec. 7 at home, but still put up a fight. The Huskies kept things close up until the five-minute mark of the first half, before things got out of hand in an 87-46 loss.

Wahpeton jumped out to a 12-6 lead on three-point shots by Caden Kappes, Caden Hockert, Ethan Manock and Jacob Berndt. Sheyenne grabbed its first lead at 19-17 with 8:22 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

Schafer’s slashing to the cup was key in the early going. The Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete at quarterback took charge, burying a pair runners in the lane over some towering defenders to get the crowd amped up. Schafer led Wahpeton with 13 points, followed by a 12-point, 10-rebound performance from Hockert at shooting guard.

Ethan Manock did his thing on defense. The bulky combo forward denied Sheyenne three times with big blocks in the paint. Manock was third in scoring for the Huskies with six points and seven rebounds, as the sheer size of Sheyenne neutralized Wahpeton’s post presence on offense. Jackson Clooten managed four points and Jayden King scored three.

Kappes, Schafer and Jackson Fliflet flew to the glass from their guard positions, each pulling down five rebounds for the Huskies.

Michael Nhial led Sheyenne with 19 points. Kaleb Larson and Matt Gooselaw scored 15 and 10 points, respectively. Wahpeton returns to action Friday, Dec. 10 at Fargo Davies. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

