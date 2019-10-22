Wahpeton and Devils Lake, North Dakota, have found themselves in several close battles over the years. On Saturday, Oct. 19 they had another one in Devils Lake with the visitors giving the Firebirds a run for their money. The Huskies threatened to tie it up throughout the battle, but their small mistakes added up in a 28-14 defeat.
“We just didn’t have enough to come back. It was just little, tiny things that were jumping up and biting us in the behind right now,” Wahpeton coach Wade Gilbertson said. “Whether it’s a penalty, a big punt return that we’re allowing or lining up incorrectly. It’s just the little, tiny things that are getting us right now and that’s part of learning. That’s part of growing up as a team and we’re doing that.”
It was a one-score game with WHS trailing 22-14 heading into the final quarter. The Huskies’ offense struggled to get anything going with muddy field conditions not doing them any favors.
“We played on one end of the field way too often. When we got bogged down on offense we were on the wrong side of the field, because that side of the field was really messy, wet and soft,” Gilbertson said. “We were stuck on that side of the field and couldn’t get anything rolling offensively.”
Thomas Withuski was the first Wahpeton player to go in for a score. The senior receiver went across the middle for a quick-hitting slant from Treyton Link and finished the rest off by running across the goal line.
“(Withuski) came wide open. He caught the ball and rumbled in for the touchdown. It was pretty sweet,” Gilbertson said. “It was nice to see our quarterback and our receiver connect on a play like that when we needed it.”
Link was in on the other touchdown as well. The junior burrowed in for a short-yardage score on a QB power call. The well-rounded performance also saw Link also nab an interception on defense.
The defense as a unit turned in another strong showing, keeping their team in the game.
“On the defensive side of the ball we came up with a lot of big stops. We flew around and played physical on defense. It was nice to see and refreshing to see,” Gilbertson said. “Our guys up front played hard and I thought our secondary had a good game as well. Our defense played well enough to win. That’s for sure.”
Wahpeton (0-8) concludes their season with a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 road trip to Casselton, North Dakota, to play the Central Cass Squirrels. The hosts enter the game with a record of 2-6.
“I think we’re pretty even. They’re going to run a spread offense kind of like us,” Gilbertson said. “We’ll see how it goes. I think they’re going to be very much like us. It’s going to be an evenly-matched ball game I think. If we work hard and continue to get better this week we can find ourselves a ‘W’ on Friday.”
