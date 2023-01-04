Huskies get Mustang off their back, stop Sheyenne at home

Wahpeton vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

It’s always nice to get the monkey off your back, as the old adage goes. For Wahpeton, it was a Mustang. The Huskies (3-2) defeated West Fargo Sheyenne (2-3) Tuesday, Jan. 3, for the first time since 2016, handing the Mustangs an 82-74 loss in front of a rowdy home crowd.

Coming off back-to-back offensive duds vs. Devils Lake and Grand Forks Central, the Huskies executed their offense from the opening tip, scoring eight straight during a 13-3 run to start the game. Riley Thimjon grabbed three rebounds in a row and Ethan Manock scored a pair of and-ones to begin the contest.

Huskies get Mustang off their back, stop Sheyenne at home
Buy Now

Ethan Manock (center) may be 6-foot-4, but he dominated 6-foot-8 center Bryce Cain (right) to help the Huskies leap the Mustangs in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings.
Huskies get Mustang off their back, stop Sheyenne at home
Buy Now

Huskies forward Jackson Clooten baits Tommy Ahneman into a shooting foul with a crafty head fake at the low block.
Huskies get Mustang off their back, stop Sheyenne at home
Buy Now

Caden Hockert cocks back from the left wing as Cooper Klosterman raises his arms in anticipation on the Wahpeton bench. 
Huskies get Mustang off their back, stop Sheyenne at home
Buy Now

Caden Kappes consistently blew by the Mustangs, cracking the full-court press like an experienced locksmith. 
Huskies get Mustang off their back, stop Sheyenne at home
Buy Now

Jayden King (33) needed only 11 shots to do damage Tuesday, splitting the Sheyenne defense for 13 points in the painted area.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 