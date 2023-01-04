Huskies get Mustang off their back, stop Sheyenne at home

It’s always nice to get the monkey off your back, as the old adage goes. For Wahpeton, it was a Mustang. The Huskies (3-2) defeated West Fargo Sheyenne (2-3) Tuesday, Jan. 3, for the first time since 2016, handing the Mustangs an 82-74 loss in front of a rowdy home crowd.
Coming off back-to-back offensive duds vs. Devils Lake and Grand Forks Central, the Huskies executed their offense from the opening tip, scoring eight straight during a 13-3 run to start the game. Riley Thimjon grabbed three rebounds in a row and Ethan Manock scored a pair of and-ones to begin the contest.
“That’s the team, that’s who we are. We’ve just been dead in the water for three weeks,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “I really believe it starts with making shots — we play better defense, we rebound better and it keeps them out of their runs.”
Manock was cleared for takeoff in this one, flushing an alley-oop dunk on an assist from Caden Hockert and punctuating the win with a tomahawk slam in the second half. The senior posted 30 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He swatted a layup in the final seconds, sending the basketball into the bleachers at half court and nearly jumping clear over the Sheyenne shooter in a freakish display of athleticism.
“Ethan was lights out the best player on the floor tonight. We’ve grown a little bit accustomed to seeing him play like that,” Ralph said. “That was big, going to Ethan and him just being a force inside.”
Manock was 14-for-19 from the field. In comparison, Wahpeton made just 11 field goals as a team two weeks ago vs. Central. The Huskies shot 48% overall on Tuesday, never letting Sheyenne inch closer than five points.
The Huskies owned the paint, despite facing three Mustangs who measured 6-foot-7 or taller. Jackson Clooten provided a strong stretch which included a reverse layup to put Wahpeton up 21-13. Clooten came up big late in the game, drawing a hard foul with Wahpeton leading 71-64. The blow sent him smashing face first into the floor, splitting his chin at the seams.
“It feels good, though. It was worth it,” Clooten said after leaving the locker room in bandages.
Clooten came out and senior post Ted Monari subbed in for the first time all game. Monari produced a pair of free throws that found nothing but net. Sheyenne stepped over the end line on the ensuing inbound, giving the ball back to Wahpeton as the “Dawg Pound” went wild and the decibel level of the Huskies student section elevated.
“We practice press stuff where we go off the made free throw; Ted shoots them all the time because he makes ‘em,” Ralph said. “We want our JV players to get set, so we put Ted there and he makes it every time. I was thinking maybe let’s go back to Jayden because he’s been in the game, but Coach (Joe) Keaveny was like, ‘We gotta go with Ted.’ For him to come in and knock those down was huge.”
Senior shooting guard Caden Hockert scored 23 points, 15 of them coming from behind the arc, silencing Sheyenne each time they threatened to rally. The Mustangs stayed within 10 for much of the game by knocking down 11 threes. John Angau stepped into three triples to pull Sheyenne within four at the half, 39-35.
“They were probably in the locker room saying, ‘Good end to the half,’ our end of the half wasn’t that bad, they just made some deep threes,” Ralph said.
Calming guard play from senior Caden Kappes limited Wahpeton to 10 turnovers. Astonishingly, Kappes played 35 minutes without turning the basketball over. The senior only scored two points, but valued every possession and dished out five assists, using fundamental ball fakes to move Mustang defenders away from passing lanes.
“We worked on five versus eight press breaks all week. We knew they would press. Kappes did a great job handling the basketball while being pressured the whole game,” Ralph said.
Consecutive transition layups in traffic by King stretched the Wahpeton lead to 56-47 with 10 minutes remaining. The junior forward was scrappy on defense, batting the ball around and securing a game-high five steals. King, Manock and Clooten formed a three-headed monster that Ralph has been waiting to unleash on the Eastern Dakota Conference, complementing one another with chemistry.
“Jayden’s been the ‘let’s go’ guy. He was really big for us tonight,” Ralph said. “If we can have all three of those guys going, that’s what we need. We’ve seen it in practice, but it’s been sporadic at best.”
Treyton Mauch, who played one half of the JV game alongside King, chipped in seven points, three rebounds and a steal.
“Jayden had three good halves of basketball and so did Treyton,” JV Head Coach Joe Keaveny said.
