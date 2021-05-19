The Fargo Country Club, along with Fargo Shanley High School, hosted the Don Johnson Invitational Monday, May 17.  Johnson was a long-time boys and girls golf coach who passed away a year and a half ago.  The conditions were excellent and the top teams in the Eastern Dakota Conference played very well.

Bridger Hansen led the Huskies, shooting an 83.  Hansen struggled with the par fives and really was inconsistent with his putter.  He had a couple makes of over 20 feet, but he also had two short putts lip out that could have saved bogey.  

Jackson Clooten had his career low round of 89. Clooten said he played the best he’s played all season and his score reflected that Monday.  He’s still struggling with his consistency but has gotten better each tournament.  As a new player in competitive golf, he is learning at each tournament and hopefully that will pay off for us in the future.

The Huskies will head to Maple Rivers Golf Course Wednesday, May 17. 

 

Tags

Load comments