A beautiful day with little to no wind led to some of the best scores that have been posted all year by the Eastern Dakota Conference boys golf teams Tuesday, May 11. A three over par 75 was the high score in the top 10, which shows how tough this conference is in 2021. Jace Johnson of Fargo Davies was the medalist with a one under 71.
Bjorn Birkelo was solid from tee to green and even though he had a couple tough holes, he managed to card two birdies on the day. Birkelo has been striking the ball very well and his driver has really allowed him to put up some good scores.
Bridger Hansen had three birdies on the day, but also had some rough holes including his last hole of the day that started with a tee shot in the penalty area and his next shot in a bunker. Hansen has been inconsistent with his putter and will need to get that part of his game going.
Avery Rugland again showed that he’s capable of breaking 80 with a solid 38 on the front nine. He had a little trouble with hole No. 13 and ended up with a triple bogey but he balanced out that with two birdies. Rugland also has struggled a little on the greens, and when that gets shored up, he will will put together two good nines.
