Huskies hammer EDC opponents at home

Wahpeton is the Rodney Dangerfield of Class A baseball; they get no respect. Picked to finish sixth in the Eastern Dakota Conference preseason poll, the Huskies are turning heads during a 5-3 start which includes a 5-1 record in the EDC.
“I’m really happy for these guys. They’ve put in the work and the effort,” Wahpeton head coach Andrew Lunsetter said. “It’s been a grind playing four days this week. They really love the game, I love being here with them and I’m hoping we can buckle down, reset and have another good week. Being 5-1 in the conference is huge. We haven’t been in this spot too many different times. We’re starting to control our own destiny.”
Doubleheader vs. Fargo Davies
The Huskies hosted a doubleheader vs. Fargo Davies on Friday, May 5, with the opener counting toward the conference standings. Wahpeton handled its business by scores of 7-3 and 6-2, respectively.
An ironman outing by Caden Hockert willed Wahpeton to victory in game one. The senior pitcher maxed out at 120 pitches with one out remaining in the ballgame, allowing one earned run on six hits and four walks. Hockert fanned seven batters, striking out the leadoff and cleanup hitters twice each. Riley Thimjon gave up a single in the seventh before recording the final out.
Davies used a hit batsman and two singles to grab a 1-0 lead in the third. Caden Kappes and Jack Rittenour started the bottom half with singles and came around to score on an infield error. Josiah Hofman tacked on two more runs with a single to center which scored Jackson Fliflet and Jayden King to give Wahpeton a 4-1 lead. Hofman went 2-for-2 in the contest and holds a solid .316 average for the season.
The Huskies are reaching base at a .455 clip. Gavin Schroeder has a .516 on-base percentage at the bottom of the order, while Caden Kappes (.585) and Jack Rittenour (.500) are setting the table for a dangerous stable of thoroughbred power hitters.
“Our 4-5-6 guys can just eat. They can just go up there, take their hacks and have those RBI opportunities,” Lunsetter said.
In the fourth inning, A fine defensive play by Schroeder may have saved the game with Davies at the dish and the bases loaded. Wyatt Kosidawski lined a ball to shallow center field, but Schroeder came flying in with a full-extension catch, landing hard on his stomach and sliding toward the infield with his glove raised high. The Eagles were shocked and the Huskies were howling in awe over the web gem, riding the momentum for the rest of the game.
The nightcap saw Schroeder and Cooper Klosterman dominate Davies on the mound. Schroeder started and pitched five innings of one-run baseball, striking out five and working his way around five walks and two hits. Klosterman went four innings and did not allow an earned run, striking out four and limiting the Eagles to four walks and hits combined.
Myles Hinkley batted 2-for-3 with two runs, while Nick Langenwalter and Klosterman joined the hit parade with singles. Schroeder and Fliflet recorded Wahpeton’s only extra-base hits with a double each.