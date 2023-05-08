Huskies hammer EDC opponents at home
Wahpeton senior Caden Hockert had a bulldog mentality on the bump, tossing 120 pitches to beat the Eagles.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Wahpeton is the Rodney Dangerfield of Class A baseball; they get no respect. Picked to finish sixth in the Eastern Dakota Conference preseason poll, the Huskies are turning heads during a 5-3 start which includes a 5-1 record in the EDC. 

“I’m really happy for these guys. They’ve put in the work and the effort,” Wahpeton head coach Andrew Lunsetter said. “It’s been a grind playing four days this week. They really love the game, I love being here with them and I’m hoping we can buckle down, reset and have another good week. Being 5-1 in the conference is huge. We haven’t been in this spot too many different times. We’re starting to control our own destiny.”

From left: Jayden King, Gavin Schroeder and Caden Kappes trot back to the Wahpeton dugout after Schroeder delivered an incredible diving catch to save the Huskies from a bases-loaded jam. Wahpeton went on to defeat Fargo Davies, 7-3.

