Huskies handle Davies in 9-1 road win

Rain pushed Wahpeton’s Eastern Dakota Conference baseball matchup vs. Fargo Davies to a road game at the Eagles’ home nest Friday, May 13. The Huskies traded sloppy field conditions for a playable surface and took advantage in a 9-1 victory.
Wahpeton scored eight runs in the opening three innings. Tori Uhlich was perfect at the plate, batting 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. The senior also walked to cap off a prolific day at the dish. He batted behind Caden Kappes, who went 2 for 4 at the top of the order. The tandem combined for five steals in the game, giving Uhlich 17 and Kappes 13 on the season.
Caden Hockert (3-1) got the nod and pitched three innings without allowing an earned run. The junior struck out three and lowered his ERA to 1.84 in the process. Kappes tossed three shutout innings, striking out six and holding Davies to three hits. Nick Zach struck out two, working around two hits in a scoreless seventh.
Jack Rittenour batted 2 for 4 with a double and a steal. Jackson Fliflet, Riley Thimjon, Josiah Hofman and Gavin Schroeder all had one hit for the Huskies. Thimjon also walked twice.
The Huskies fell to Grand Forks Central in their most recent contest Monday, May 16, by a score of 5-2 at John Randall Field in Wahpeton. Stats and information will be published Thursday.
