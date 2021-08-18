The Huskies made a good showing at the East/West Classic in Jamestown, North Dakota, over two very warm days at Jamestown Country Club. We had several personal bests and showed the potential to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Dakota Conference.
Scout Woods opened up the tournament with a 99, then set her personal best score of 89 on day two. Woods played with confidence both days and started Tuesday off with three pars to get her round going. She’s really been driving the ball well and her overall ball striking has really improved. The excitement of breaking 100 one day and then breaking 90 the next will hopefully lead her to even better scores in the coming tournaments.
Lily Anderson also recorded her personal best score on Tuesday with a 94. Anderson hovered around 100-104 all season last year and broke 100 on Monday and a 94 on Tuesday was phenomenal. Anderson has done a nice job of managing the course and is gaining confidence each tournament.
Halle Miller played with the very best golfers in the state both rounds and not only put up two good scores, but the experience of playing with the top golfers will pay off for her over the next four years. She consistently drives the ball farther than those girls, but still needs some work on her short game. She putted for eagle three times on Monday, driving the ball onto the green on two par fours. She is also gaining confidence each tournament and we’re really excited to see her improve.
McKena Koolmo did a nice job managing the golf course on Tuesday and broke 100 for the first time this season. We need to do some work with her ball striking and once she becomes more consistent her scores will drop even more.
Anaka Lysne opened up the tournament with an 84 on Monday. She started out eagle, birdie, and then cooled off but really did a nice job of grinding out a good score. Her swing wasn’t perfect but she really just kept grinding and working and showed the poise of a senior leader. Lysne went to St. Paul, Minnesota, to compete in a Junior PGA Tour event on Tuesday and finished in eighth place at that event. She earned her way into that tournament with her performance this summer and we were pleased with her finish in the event.
Olivia Hansen played in her first varsity tournament and recorded a respectable 104 on the day. She’s still learning about competitive golf, but we’re excited to see what she can do as she becomes more comfortable on the course. Ella Graves also played one round and recorded a 112.
Wahpeton’s home Invitational at Bois de Sioux Golf Course takes place on Thursday, August 19 at 9:00 AM. Catch full coverage of the event in the weekend edition of Daily News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.