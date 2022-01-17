Huskies hang with EDC leader in 84-77 road loss

The Wahpeton Huskies girls basketball team pushed West Fargo until the final buzzer Saturday, Jan. 15 in an 84-77 road loss. The Packers lead the Eastern Dakota Conference with an 8-1 record, dropping the Huskies to 2-6 despite Saturday’s superb underdog effort.
Scout Woods had a career game for Wahpeton. The freshman forward collected 22 points and 10 rebounds in the team’s second-highest scoring output of the year. McKena Koolmo (17 pts.), Lidia Motl (16 pts.) and Emma Bontjes (12 pts.) rounded out the high-powered attack. Koolmo chipped in five assists and Motl recorded her eighth straight game with three or more steals. Aiyana Allard scored eight points and swiped four steals.
Miriley Simon was too much for the Huskies’ defense. The junior power forward, who averages 22.4 points and 12.8 rebounds, scored a season-high 35, further padding her stats with 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Simon was joined by Solvieg Seymour (17 pts.) and Brylie Peterson (12 pts.) in double figures. Peterson was an all-around force with seven assists and nine rebounds.
Wahpeton was able to keep things close by forcing 18 turnovers. The Huskies lost the rebounding battle 43-34, but outrebounded the Packers 13-12 on the offensive glass. Wahpeton was blocked 10 times at the rim, while failing to record a single swat against the Packers’ rugged low post offense.
The Huskies shot 29 of 37 (38 percent) overall compared to 34 of 69 (49 percent) for the Packers. Both teams made 11 of 16 free throws, with Wahpeton drilling eight three-pointers to five for West Fargo.
Wahpeton traveled to Fargo North (3-5) Monday, Jan. 17 for another EDC tilt. Full coverage of the game will run in Thursday’s edition of Daily News.
