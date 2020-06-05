Huskies' Hansen takes sixth at ND Spring Golf Championships

Bridger Hansen competed in the North Dakota Spring Golf Championship at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck on Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3.
Tuesday’s round was an up and down affair on the front nine with Bridger having several birdie opportunities but just was unable to get anything to go in. He finished the front with a 5 over par 41. He opened the back 9 with a solid birdie on 10 and then went on to par the final 6 holes for an opening round 79 which put him in a tie for 10th place after day one.
Wednesday started out a little rough as Bridger was 3 over through the first three holes but birdies on 5 and 7 helped to get him back on track and he got on a bit of a roll after those holes. Bridger had two birdies on the back 9 also and ended the day with a solid 5 over par 77. His two day total 156 put him in a tie for sixth place.
Day two of the tournament was a great ending for Bridger as he moved up four spots on the leaderboard.
