Huskies heat up in Lennox

The Wahpeton Huskies track and field program traveled three and a half hours to Lennox, South Dakota, Thursday, April 21, and head coach Larry Lasch drove the bus back into town at 1:45 a.m. Friday. Sports teams in the Twin Towns Area are willing to travel just about anywhere to compete these days.
Thursday’s 60-degree temperatures at the Rich Luther Invite were in stark contrast to recent weather in Wahpeton. The Huskies fought some whipping winds to achieve quality results.
“I’m a little tired, but it was worth it. You could feel the heat in the air, the warmth of the sun,” Lasch said. “It was a little windy and they kept saying it would die down, but it never did. It blew down the home stretch, right in your face against the sprints and the hurdles. It was a crosswind for the long jump, so it wasn’t a wind that benefited anybody.”
Despite the gusts, the boys team logged decent distances. Beau Arenstein (20-05.75) and Ethan Manock (20-05.50) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the long jump. Jacob Berndt (19-09.750) took sixth. Berndt also nabbed ninth in the triple jump.
Manock won the discus (142-05) and took silver in the high jump (5-10.00). Scout Woods placed second in girls discus (100-08), qualifying for state. Woods also claimed third in the shot put (36-08.00).
The boys 4x100 relay team of Treyton Mauch, Jackson DeVries, Riley Schmit and Arenstein meshed well together in the live conditions, placing sixth with a time of 46.29 seconds.
“They just missed qualifying, which isn’t too bad for their first time running the relay with handoffs on an outdoor track. The first time they ran was indoors, which is a lot different,” Lasch said.
The boys 4x200 relay of Colin Samuels, Mauch, DeVries, and Arenstein took fifth in 1:38.30.
Samuels excelled in the 400-meter dash. He wasn’t listed in the results because the timing mechanism malfunctioned in his race.
“His time wasn’t listed because the camera didn’t record the race,” Lasch said. “He was right with the guy in front of him. They had a time of 53:11 on that kid, so Colin ran within one second of state qualifying. He came back in the mile relay and ran another 53 split. He probably had our best performance on the track.”
Halle Miller took third in the long jump (15-4.00) and Kilee Bladow was seventh in the high jump, tied with three others at 4-08.00.
