FARGO, N.D. — The Wahpeton Huskies girls golf team clinched a berth in the North Dakota Class A State Tournament with a fifth place finish at the East Region Tournament Monday, Sept. 27 at Edgewood Golf Course.
Fargo Davies (317) finished 20 strokes lower than runner-up Fargo Shanley (337). Grand Forks Red River (348) and Fargo North (355) finished slightly ahead of Wahpeton (358).
Sitting near the bottom of the field as the round progressed, Wahpeton finished strong to stay alive in the postseason.
“Going into hole number 13, it wasn’t looking that good,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “We were in seventh or eighth place. Of course, that’s like trying to predict who’s going to win a basketball game with 10 minutes to go. It was just like, man, we gotta get something going.”
Wahpeton's consistent crew led by Anaka Lysne and Halle Miller honed in. Lysne played the final six holes at par and Miller was one-over. McKena Koolmo went four-over with two pars to hold Wahpeton together during that critical stretch.
“We kinda came to life, ended up being 10 or 11 shots ahead of sixth place,” Ralph said. “The girls just kind of gutted it out.
”Koolmo was pivotal in stopping Wahpeton’s slide. The junior exemplified leadership on a freshman-filled Huskies roster.
“McKena was sicker than a dog, just not feeling good. She didn’t feel good Sunday at the practice round even,” Ralph said. “Either one or two things will happen when someone is sick. They either just mail it in and get done, or they kind of play on cruise control. That’s what McKena did, she stepped up for her team and I think that says a lot about how all these girls want the team to do well.”
Lysne was named the 2021 Eastern Dakota Conference Senior Athlete of the Year. Lysne placed fifth at regionals with a five-over 79 to lead all Wahpeton golfers. Lysne is also the 2021 regular season champion for conference average.
“An award like that is such an honor, you gotta earn it. There’s no backing into the outstanding senior athlete award,” Ralph said. “I think as time went on yesterday she realized, wow, this is a pretty big deal.”
With Wahpeton qualifying for state as a team, any Huskies’ golfer who didn’t qualify to compete at the event individually will now have the opportunity for their score to be counted Monday, Oct. 2 at Edgewood in the two-day state tournament.
“Everybody’s in the tub again right where we started,” Ralph said. “Our fifth place finish translates into about 10th at state. I’d like to see us get in the top six or seven. I think that’d be really good for these girls. We’ve been in that four spot all year aspiring for third or second and, as a team, we’re capable of doing that.”
