Huskies hope to recapture upset magic after tight game at Red River

Wahpeton senior Nick Langenwalter fights off a Devils Lake defender during week one of the high school football season. Langenwalter has grown into a key contributor early on, emerging as a playmaker who the Huskies coaching staff is implementing into the game plan.

 Courtesy Renee Langenwalter

Last season, the Wahpeton Huskies upset No. 1-ranked Jamestown, 14-13, in a triumphant homecoming game. This Friday, Sept. 8, Wahpeton welcomes No. 1 Fargo North to Frank Vertin Field.

The contest comes one week after Wahpeton took a 12-10 lead into the half on the road against No. 2 Grand Forks Red River, before going scoreless in the second half of a 23-12 loss. The Huskies are receiving votes in the latest NDAPSSA poll and hope to put forth another stellar effort against the unanimous top team in the east region.



