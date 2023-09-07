Huskies hope to recapture upset magic after tight game at Red River

Wahpeton senior Nick Langenwalter fights off a Devils Lake defender during week one of the high school football season. Langenwalter has grown into a key contributor early on, emerging as a playmaker who the Huskies coaching staff is implementing into the game plan.
Last season, the Wahpeton Huskies upset No. 1-ranked Jamestown, 14-13, in a triumphant homecoming game. This Friday, Sept. 8, Wahpeton welcomes No. 1 Fargo North to Frank Vertin Field.
The contest comes one week after Wahpeton took a 12-10 lead into the half on the road against No. 2 Grand Forks Red River, before going scoreless in the second half of a 23-12 loss. The Huskies are receiving votes in the latest NDAPSSA poll and hope to put forth another stellar effort against the unanimous top team in the east region.
Treyton Mauch stepped up to the competition in Grand Forks, logging 19 carries for 107 yards and 2 TDs. The junior halfback added 4 receptions for 49 yards. Junior wide receiver JD Gomez added another element to the offense, hauling in 9 receptions for 125 yards. Senior flex player Nick Langenwalter remained incorporated in the game plan, catching 5 passes for 29 yards.
Junior quarterback Bjorn Kubela continued to stretch the field, completing 24 of 43 attempts for 215 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Kubela's line is a little misleading, as the pick came on a last-ditch heave into the end zone on the final play of the first half.
Langenwalter was a scrappy dog on the defensive side, sparking the Huskies with 7 1/2 tackles and a 20-yard interception return. Jackson DeVries also came down with an interception. Mauch once again led the team with 12 1/2 tackles, while Brayden Steffens and Omar Martinez recorded 5 tackles each.
Fargo North (2-0) enters Friday's game having outscored West Fargo Horace and Grand Forks Central by a combined score of 90-7. They are led by running backs Peder Haugo (22 ATT, 214 YDS, 6 TD) and Kayden Rasmussen (14 ATT, 94 YDS, TD), wide receivers Jeremiah Sem (4 REC, 57 YDS, 2 TDs) and Carter Zeller (3 REC, 50 YDS, TD), and quarterback Ethan Welk (10/18, 152 YDS, 3 TDs, INT).
Wahpeton (1-1) holds a .500 record with a 39-8 win vs. Devils Lake in its season opener. Mauch leads the Huskies in rushing yards (288), receiving yards (119) and tackles (21).