Wahpeton couldn’t convert in last week’s 28-14 loss at Grand Forks Central. They flipped that narrative on homecoming night, hammering the Valley City, North Dakota, Hi-Liners by a score of 35-14. Senior quarterback Blake Schafer scored four touchdowns, including an 88-yard pass to Caden Kappes.
Wahpeton recorded 21 first downs in the convincing victory Friday, Sept. 17.
“It’s about how we show up every single day and how we step out of the locker room every single day. I think our guys figured that out about themselves last week,” Wahpeton Head Coach Wade Gilbertson said. “We gotta keep that rolling. We have to coach them up to stay where their feet are and win the next round, go 1-0 the next play.”
Gavin Gerhardt ran for a one-yard touchdown, putting Valley City up 6-0. Schafer took a shot for the end zone on Wahpeton’s next drive and Beau Arenstein made a nice adjustment in the end zone for a 25-yard reception. Schafer scored from 31 yards out with his legs, then scrambled and found Kappes on a deep ball, putting Wahpeton up 21-6 at halftime.
Jacob DeVries hit the holes with force, weighing on the Hi-Liners with 15 carries for 71 yards. He finally scored in the fourth quarter when the Wahpeton line pushed him past the goal line with a strong second effort.
“Some people would say that we’re a spread team and a pass-first team, I’ve never seen it that way,” Gilbertson said. “We’re a run-first team that spreads the defense out. When we’re able to wear a team down and put games away by running the clock, we’ve gotta do that.”
Schafer completed 14-of-19 passes for 264 yards and pair of touchdowns. He added 71 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Schafer is putting together possibly one of the best seasons the Eastern Dakota Conference has ever seen. Through four games, Schafer leads the EDC with 1,204 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“Blake, being a three-year starter, is very cerebral, he’s very football smart,” Gilbertson said. “He understands what we’re telling him on the sidelines, the adjustments we are making. That maturity helps us on the football field. If we can continue to make adjustments on teams that switch things up on us, we have a puncher’s chance.”
Kappes has caught a touchdown in all four games, eight in total, and turned his four receptions into 126 yards vs. Valley City. Arenstein’s eight catches for 74 yards brought his team-leading reception total to 35. Tori Uhlich hauled in a 52-yard catch-and-run on his only reception.
“We are not a North Dakota offense, everybody in the stands knows that,” Gilbertson said. “When it gets windy, when it gets cold, we’re gonna stay with what we’re good at — getting the ball into our playmakers’ hands.”
Riley Schmit nabbed his second interception of the season, bringing his turnover total in the secondary to four. Wahpeton’s secondary hasn’t been tested much this season, but they’ve maintained tight coverage and stepped up with five interceptions.
“I invite it, I would love if a team came out and tried to throw it all over us,” Gilbertson said. “We’ve got one of the best back sevens. Our talent level back there is really good.”
Gilbertson was proud of his team’s mentality in Friday’s win. Aside from Wahpeton’s loss to Central, they’ve outscored opponents 114-49.
“We had an incident in practice this week where things didn’t go right, but we showed great resolve in being able come back from that lull in practice,” Gilbertson said. “We walked out of the locker room tonight with purpose and intention to take it to this team.”
