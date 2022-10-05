Huskies in perfect harmony at state tournament

Halle Miller blocks out the sun as she tracks her tee shot on hole No. 8 at Jamestown Country Club. The sophomore stuck the green from 128 yards out, finishing with a par on her way to a 14th-place showing at the Class A State Tournament. Miller shot a two-day 165.
McKena Koolmo lines up a putt after reading the green with Wahpeton Assistant Coach Tyler Baukol. Koolmo turned things around on the back nine both Monday and Tuesday by shooting a 40 and 42, respectively. The senior had a season to remember.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The NDHSAA Class A Girls Golf State Tournament went about as harmonious as the Huskies hoped Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3-4, at Jamestown Country Club. Wahpeton shot one its lowest rounds in team history, 344, finishing seventh out of 12 qualifiers from the east and west regions. Halle Miller placed 14th with a two-day score of 168. Scout Woods climbed the leaderboard with an 83 Tuesday to finish tied for 25th.
Bismarck Century won the state championship with a 636, followed by Grand Forks Red River (646), Fargo Davies (652), Mandan (658), Bismarck Legacy (689) and West Fargo Sheyenne (696). Wahpeton was seventh with a 699, just 10 strokes out of fifth place.
Rose Solberg (75-73-148), Davies, was the individual medalist. The freshman was phenomenal, shooting 4-over par through 36 holes. Jaya Grube, Red River, was runner-up with a final score of 149, coming within a foot of making eagle on No. 18 to cap off her junior season.
Woods picked the perfect time to have the best round of her career, helping Wahpeton achieve its lowest score of the season. On the LPGA tour, 25th gets you a lot of cash. In the high school league, it earns you plenty of pride and respect from your peers in the sport. Woods sat in 44th after a first-round 91, making her ascent in the 85-golfer field even more impressive.
“Scout was really pounding her drive into the fairway. On hole No. 18, she bashed it about 60 yards out of the trees and made a perfect chip two feet from the hole,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Woods sent a booming tee shot on No. 3, but the ball landed directly underneath a tree. She surveyed the situation for a moment, before punching through a cluster of leaves and branches, placing her approach shot near the fringe to avoid disaster.
“When we practiced Sunday, we did that. They all hit a tee shot, we grabbed them all, went over to a spot and punched out to the hole. It’s something you have to be able to do, so we did spend a little bit of time on that,” Ralph said.
Leading the Wahpeton scorecard was Miller, who improved six spots from her 2021 performance by sinking three birdie putts on the back nine. The sophomore showed beautiful balance between her 250-plus yard drives and finesse when it came to her irons. She birdied holes with distances of 236, 185 and 165 yards. Miller’s second-round 82 was her third-lowest score of the season. Those shots were instrumental to her final tally, as they each followed double bogeys on the prior holes.
“She could’ve shot a 34 or 35, but that’s golf. We all think we could’ve, should’ve, would’ve sometimes,” Ralph said. “Way to be mentally tough enough to bounce back with a birdie after every double. Credit to her, credit to her skill level for being able to do that.”
McKena Koolmo (87-88-175), Claire Langenwalter (94-91-185), London Nordick (94-94-188), Olivia Hansen (98-93-191) and Lily Anderson (97-96-193) rounded out the scorecard.
Koolmo’s consistency as a senior has been a quiet storyline. She finished 32nd in Jamestown with two days under 90, bringing her season total to five sub-90 rounds.
“I walked with her on the back. She had two doubles, but she made a great birdie putt on No. 16 from about 15 feet away. She looks at me and goes, ‘If that doesn’t go in, it goes 10 feet by (the hole).’ She picked the line and committed to it," Ralph said. "I don’t know if she thought it was lucky, but it was a great putt. She also played No. 18 perfectly, ending her career with a par. McKena’s play was really the difference for our team this season.”
Wahpeton’s other senior captain, Anderson, didn’t have her best two rounds. Still, the jubilant athlete made sure to have her best two days playing the sport she loves, despite spending significant time in the sand.
“I think Lily hit every bunker over the course of two days. It was almost comical. She’s a kid who sometimes drives the other girls crazy because she hits it in the fairway every single time. She just kept a smile on her face — she persevered. She’s another one of those ‘glue girls,’ one that keeps everyone focused and on the right path,” Ralph said.
The homecoming queen has made a positive impact on her teammates and opponents.
“One of my favorite moments yesterday was when Olivia Olson’s parents, from Fargo North, asked, ‘Is that Queen Lily? Our daughter is so excited to play with Lily today.’ It makes me feel good that our kids are well-liked and respected in the league,” Ralph said. “It’s not this cutthroat thing, it’s fun to see the girls interact with each other. The other girls in the league are happy to play with our girls. Lily maybe even sets the tone for that.”
Hansen’s 93 didn’t pop off the scorecard, but it was essential to the final score. Wahpeton finished one spot ahead of Minot due to a tiebreaker and five strokes ahead of ninth-place Fargo Shanley.
“Her 93 yesterday was really good. Talking to her parents, they said that every time she punched out she picked a good opening and made a good decision. That’s part of growing up in golf, you figure out ways to eliminate the really big number,” Ralph said.
Miller, Woods, Koolmo, Langenwalter and Nordick all had the long drive in their respective groups on several occasions. The wide fairways made for a hard-hitting afternoon. Ralph credited his team’s driving prowess to the offseason work put in and the extra rounds played when no one is watching.
“I think that comes from the individual lessons they take. They play golf during the winter in a simulator and they play summer tournaments. That’s how they dial it in. It allows us to be more concerned with our course management once they can hit the ball,” he said. “But a lot of it is just athleticism. You look at Halle and Scout, there’s two pretty good athletes. Claire, too, she just bashes it out there."
Shades of the 2014 East Region Championship team are starting to peek through the blinds of potential for Wahpeton’s strong sophomore class, with Langenwalter as a freshman bonus.
“In 2014, that was our recipe. That crew all played summer tournaments. Now, this crew is doing that and it’s really the difference,” Ralph said.
That crew won the region with a 358 and placed fourth at state with a 746. Those scores are noticeably higher than Wahpeton’s 2022 results in Jamestown. Ralph hinted at the possibility of Tuesday’s score being the lowest in program history, but could not confirm.
Looking ahead to next season, Wahpeton hopes to take a step forward after finishing third in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings and fifth in the EDC Tournament. It will be an uphill battle for the Huskies, as Davies, Red River and Sheyenne return virtually everyone.
“If we’re gonna be a contender in the next two years, we’re gonna need to have somebody scoring in the 70s consistently. We’re definitely in the mix. It’s exciting and it’s fun to know you’re going to be one of the top teams,” Ralph said. “It’s nuts when you think about it. Payton Stocker, Sheyenne, and Rose Solberg are both freshmen. The league is loaded with young girls that play great golf. Our girls might actually be the older group out of them, but our sophomore crew is certainly solid.”
Wahpeton Assistant Coach Tyler Baukol was pleased with the course management exhibited by the Huskies.
“Just knowing we have to punch out, get on the green and just get outta there with a bogey. If you change four 9s into 6s, that’s 12 strokes,” Baukol said. “If you make a triple (bogey), it kinda stings on you for a couple holes.”
Baukol said the team performed at its best with a 699, as did Woods with an 83.
“Scout obviously surprised us, but we know she’s capable of that and it was fun to watch her confidence and body language on the course,” he said.
