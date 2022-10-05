JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The NDHSAA Class A Girls Golf State Tournament went about as harmonious as the Huskies hoped Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3-4, at Jamestown Country Club. Wahpeton shot one its lowest rounds in team history, 344, finishing seventh out of 12 qualifiers from the east and west regions. Halle Miller placed 14th with a two-day score of 168. Scout Woods climbed the leaderboard with an 83 Tuesday to finish tied for 25th.

Huskies in perfect harmony at state tournament
Scout Woods putts for par after hitting a difficult approach shot from underneath a tree on hole No. 3 at Jamestown Country Club.

Bismarck Century won the state championship with a 636, followed by Grand Forks Red River (646), Fargo Davies (652), Mandan (658), Bismarck Legacy (689) and West Fargo Sheyenne (696). Wahpeton was seventh with a 699, just 10 strokes out of fifth place.

Halle Miller blocks out the sun as she tracks her tee shot on hole No. 8 at Jamestown Country Club. The sophomore stuck the green from 128 yards out, finishing with a par on her way to a 14th-place showing at the Class A State Tournament. Miller shot a two-day 165.
McKena Koolmo lines up a putt after reading the green with Wahpeton Assistant Coach Tyler Baukol. Koolmo turned things around on the back nine both Monday and Tuesday by shooting a 40 and 42, respectively. The senior had a season to remember.
Claire Langenwalter smashes a drive off the tee box on hole No. 2 at Jamestown Country Club.

