Huskies knock off undefeated Cowboys in Border Battle

The Wahpeton Huskies took down the undefeated Breckenridge Cowboys 83-76, knocking them off for the third consecutive season Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Huskies started off the game hot. They were up 31-13 with nine minutes left in the first half. Wahpeton came off a bad 34-point loss Friday, Feb. 5 to Fargo North, in a game where they did not shoot the ball well. They shot 56 percent from three-point range, which was one of the best shooting performances of the season for the Huskies.
Bridger Hansen led the Huskies with 20 points, shooting 6 for 7 from three-point range. Carter Hoerer needed to play well for the Huskies to have a chance, and that is what he did. He totaled 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Jaxon Berndt continued his hot streak with 11 points, shooting 3 for 4 from three-point range. Six different Huskies reached double-figures in scoring.
"We needed a bounce-back game, and then they came out and performed like we've seen them perform," Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Ralph thinks that they did a decent job on their posts, which was one of the key matchups for the Huskies coming in, whether they could slow down Jonah Christensen or Anthony Conzemius. Christensen totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds while Conzemius had just nine points and 12 rebounds. The Cowboys doubled the Huskies in rebounds 44-22, but Wahpeton just shot the ball incredibly well down the stretch.
Cooper Yaggie gave the Huskies some problems throughout the game, totaling 24 points and six rebounds. Sebastian Anderson came off one of his best games of the season against Barnesville and became a complete non-factor against the Huskies, totaling nine points and fouling out of the game. He even received a technical foul late in the second half, which gave the Huskies free throws to seal the game. The Cowboys needed not only Anderson to get going, but the rest of the team, as only three Cowboys totaled double figures in scoring.
"I can't fault the guys out there, they gave it their heart, they gave it everything they got," Cowboys Head Coach Stevin Lipp said. "The nice one about this is that it's a character builder and you can obviously find stuff to improve on because of that."
Lipp said that the Huskies took advantage of some of the mismatches that they had early on. Conzemius getting into foul trouble early in the first half didn't help the Cowboys much when they needed him most.
"For a team that plays mostly guard ball, they did a great job on those mismatches," Lipp said.
Lipp mentioned that the Huskies found the holes in their zone defense to take advantage down the late stretch of the game.
The Huskies will face Grand Forks Red River Tuesday, Feb. 9 and the Cowboys will be back at home Thursday Feb. 11 against Perham. The Huskies get back to an even winning percentage at 8-8 and the Cowboys fall to 5-1 and look to get back on the winning side of things.
