Huskies litter the leaderboard at Olson Forum

Left, Andrew Withuski, Wahpeton Huskies, races around a turn at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. Lady Huskies pole Vaulter Reagan Wohlers runs over to cheer Withuski on as heads down the homestretch.
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Wahpeton track and field teams participated in their second indoor meet of the spring season Friday, March 24, at the Olson Forum. Treyton Mauch, Ethan Manock, Scout Woods and Andrew Withuski all placed first in at least one event. Wahpeton continued to shatter previous high marks, knocking off the rust ahead of a promising outdoor season for the program.
“(It was) a good meet for our boys sprinters and jumpers, and all of our shot putters,” Wahpeton head coach Larry Lasch said. “We had almost our full roster competing. Overall, great attitude and effort by the entire team.”
Manock and Woods swept the male and female shot put divisions, recording throws of 45’3” and 37’2.5”, respectively, to achieve new personal records. Withuski soared to gold in the pole vault with a new personal record of 12’3” and Mauch sprinted his way to first in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.83 seconds.
Beau Arenstein was runner-up in the 200 with a time of 24.26, setting a personal-best mark. Mauch finished fifth with a time of 24.66 and Jackson DeVries came in right behind him at 24.69.
Jaida Fobb placed fourth in the female division of the 200-meter dash, setting a personal-best time of 28.53. Alison Hoerer stood out in the 800, earning third place with a personal record of 2:41.54.
“Our stars of Andrew, Scout, Treyton, Ethan, Beau and Jaida continue to shine,” Lasch said. “Jackson DeVries, Carter Hockert and Galyha Lopez-Lee had coming out parties.”
DeVries and Hockert placed in the top eight across four different events. The duo ran excellent splits on the winning 4x400 relay team which included Arenstein and Mauch, helping the group record a blazing time of 3:51.89 — nearly eight seconds faster than the second place finishers from Detroit Lakes.
Lopez-Lee took third in the shot put, setting a new personal record with a throw of 32’5”. Full results from all Wahpeton participants are listed below.
WAHPETON TRACK AND FIELD FULL RESULTS
Boys 55-Meter Dash
1st - Treyton Mauch - 6.83
9th - Beau Arenstein - 6.99*
39th - Jonathan Hill - 7.65*
51st - Javon Sands - 8.12*
52nd - Landon Ralph - 8.16*
61st - Matt Comings - 8.95
Girls 55-Meter Dash
15th - Lataya Lunneborg - 8.29*
22nd - Galyha Lopez-Lee - 8.44*
23rd - Scout Woods - 8.44*
35th - Kennedy Polda - 8.63*
48th - Maci Miller - 8.91*
49th - Addison Gerdon - 8.92*
60th - Ashlyn Kahler - 9.14
65th - Liv Litchfield - 9.24
66th - Addie Rugland - 9.28*
73rd - Aleyah Klein - 9.79
76th - Jenna Seibold - 10.34*
77th - Olivia Nelson - 10.50
78th - Grace Schroeder - 10.56*
79th - Alaina LaJesse - 10.57*
80th - Ella Graves - 12.28
Boys 200-Meter Dash
2nd - Beau Arenstein - 24.36*
5th - Treyton Mauch - 24.66*
6th - Jackson DeVries - 24.69*
36th - Landon Ralph - 29.97*
38th - Hunter Boelke - 30.15*
Girls 200-Meter Dash
4th - Jaida Fobb - 28.53*
21st - Lataya Lunneborg - 31.38*
30th - Anya Warne - 33.41*
38th - Aleyah Klein - 40.71*
39th - Grace Schroeder - 42.29*
Boys 400-Meter Run
7th - Carter Hockert - 59.71*
9th - Jonas Marklhos-Keikland - 1:01.69*
15th - Jonathan Hill - 1:03.82*
Girls 400-Meter Run
9th - Madeline Graves - 1:21.16*
13th - Grace Schroeder - 1:34.41*
Boys 800-Meter Run
20th - Logan Karlgaard - 2:50.23
Girls 800-Meter Run
3rd - Alison Hoerer - 2:41.54*
19th - Kiara Oswalt - 3:14.52*
21st - Myah Anderson - 3:20.95*
24th - Carly Cooper - 3:28.25*
Boys 1600-Meter Run
12th - Daan Bergmans - 5:34.81*
22nd - Colman Barth - 6:03.70*
28th - Logan Karlgaard - 6:21.89
Boys 55-Meter Hurdles
3rd - Andrew Withuski - 10.24*
Girls 55-Meter Hurdles
4th - Kennedy Polda - 10.72
8th - Madeline Graves - 11.61*
10th - Jasmyn Benedict - 11.82*
12th - Addison Gerdon - 12.93*
Boys Shot Put
1st - Ethan Manock - 45’3”*
26th - Matt Comings - 29’9”*
36th - Landon Ralph - 27’6”*
37th - Hunter Boelke - 27’3”*
Girls Shot Put
1st - Scout Woods - 37’2.5”*
3rd - Galyha Lopez-Lee - 32’5”*
7th - Ashlyn Kahler - 29’2.5”*
9th - Alaina LaJesse - 28’1.5”*
17th - Ella Graves - 24’8.5”*
19th - Alison Hoerer - 24’4”*
25th - Olivia Nelson - 23’6.5”*
26th - Jenna Seibold - 22’9.25”
34th - Liv Litchfield - 20’8”*
42nd - London Nordick - 16’2.25”*
Boys Pole Vault
1st - Andrew Withuski - 12’3”*
5th - Jackson DeVries - 8’9”
8th - Jonathan Hill - 7’9”
Girls Pole Vault
6th - Reagan Wohlers - 6’9”
7th - Jaida Fobb - 6’9”*
Boys Long Jump
2nd - Ethan Manock - 18’11.75”
4th - Beau Arenstein - 18’6.25”
5th - Treyton Mauch - 18’5.5”
Girls Long Jump
14th - Addison Gerdon - 12’9.5”*
15th - Jasmyn Benedict - 12’7”
Boys High Jump
8th - Carter Hockert - 5’5”*
13th - Ethan Manock - 5’3”
Girls High Jump
7th - Jaida Fobb - 4’7”
Boys Triple Jump
2nd - Andrew Withuski - 33’7.75”*
7th - Landon Ralph - 25’11.75”*
Girls Triple Jump
7th - Lataya Lunneborg - 28’10.5”*
8th - Kennedy Polda - 27’1.25”
Girls 4x200 Relay
9th - K. Polda, J. Benedict, M. Graves, A. Gerdon - 2:09.61
13th - S. Woods, G. Lopez-Lee, A. Kahler, L. Litchfield - 2:11.52
14th - A. Warne, M. Miller, A. Rugland, A. Klein - 2:19.53
Boys 4x400 Relay
1st - B. Arenstein, T. Mauch, C. Hockert, J. DeVries - 3:51.89
8th - D. Bergmans, J. Marklhos-Keikland, A. Withuski, J. Hill - 4:09.49
Girls 4x400 Relay
4th - J. Fobb, A. Hoerer, J. Benedict, M. Miller - 4:46.90
10th - M. Anderson, C. Cooper, K. Oswalt, M. Graves - 5:37.94
Boys 4x800 Relay
3rd - D. Bergmans, J. Marklhos-Keikland, C. Hockert, C. Barth - 9:45.00
Girls 4x800 Relay
5th - M. Anderson, C. Cooper, K. Oswalt, A. Hoerer - 12:06.57
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.