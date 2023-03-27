Huskies litter the leaderboard at Olson Forum

Left, Andrew Withuski, Wahpeton Huskies, races around a turn at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. Lady Huskies pole Vaulter Reagan Wohlers runs over to cheer Withuski on as heads down the homestretch.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Wahpeton track and field teams participated in their second indoor meet of the spring season Friday, March 24, at the Olson Forum. Treyton Mauch, Ethan Manock, Scout Woods and Andrew Withuski all placed first in at least one event. Wahpeton continued to shatter previous high marks, knocking off the rust ahead of a promising outdoor season for the program.

“(It was) a good meet for our boys sprinters and jumpers, and all of our shot putters,” Wahpeton head coach Larry Lasch said. “We had almost our full roster competing. Overall, great attitude and effort by the entire team.”

Wahpeton senior Ethan Manock dominated the boys shot put, setting a new personal record at the second indoor meet of 2023.


