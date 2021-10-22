The Wahpeton Huskies and the Fargo North Spartans engaged in an Eastern Dakota Conference football shootout Friday, Oct. 22. Despite another eye-popping performance by Blake Schafer and his talented receiving core, North emerged victorious by a score of 49-42.
Tori Uhlich took on a larger workload at wideout with possession specialist Beau Arenstein unavailable for Wahpeton. Uhlich put the home team on the board by taking a swing pass 12 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. The senior playmaker was extremely active in the passing game and remained on the field nearly the entire evening.
“Tori is the kinda guy that’s pretty smart when it comes to playing any of our positions. He can play tight end, slot and wide receiver. That makes him so valuable,” Wahpeton Head Coach Wade Gilbertson said. “We could probably even put Tori at running back. His ability to understand our offense, which can be pretty complex, from three or four different positions — it’s a big deal.”
It appeared the game would hit halftime tied at 14-14, but the Spartans had something up their sleeve. With the help of a little trickery on the offensive side, North lobbed the ball into the end zone in between the Huskies’ cornerback and safety for a touchdown pass as time expired in the second quarter.
A big reason the game remained close before the break was the defensive play of Thomas Allrich. For the second week in a row the crafty interior lineman notched two sacks.
Ultimately, North was able to wear out the Wahpeton defense with a strong offensive line and a powerful running back. At 5’8”, 215-pounds, Mason Lockwood was a problem for the Huskies defense.
“We are outsized. They’re way bigger than we are and they’re a bigger school. However, they did not outfight us. They didn’t out anything us. I thought that our guys came to play, played hard and played together,” Gilbertson said.
With Wahpeton trailing 21-14 early in the second half, Nathan Worrel came up with a big blocked punt which was recovered by freshman Omar Martinez.
“Coach (Terry) Motl, our defensive coordinator, aligned a punt block for us this week because he thought he saw a flaw in their punt team,” Gilbertson said. “We were able to get one when the snap floated a little bit, but I think it was our scheme that was able to break guys free. The guys on that punt defense, every single one of them did their job and they trusted it.”
Schafer scored shortly after on a two-yard rush. The senior quarterback tied the game at 28-28 on a seven-yard TD pass to Colin Samuels, who consistently dragged the Spartan secondary after the catch.
Schafer, who accounted for six touchdowns (four passing), tied the game again with 9:22 remaining on 4th and 18 with a back end zone strike to Caden Kappes. The pair connected again with 1:24 left on Wahpeton’s final score to make the game 49-42.
Kappes has 18 receiving touchdowns on the season to lead the Eastern Dakota Conference. He has six multi-touchdown performances. He jumped over the top of his defender on two separate occasions Friday to secure highlight-reel catches that kept Wahpeton in the game. The senior also supplied some key tackles short of the chains to slow down the Spartan offense.
Wahpeton earned the No. 6 seed for playoffs and will get another shot at No. 3 Fargo North next Friday, Oct. 29 on the road. Game time is yet to be announced.
Stats were not available as of press time. Full video highlights and statistics will be available on NABUR and Daily News Facebook Sunday.
