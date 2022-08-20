McKena Koolmo bladed this bunker shot far over the green, but chipped her way back on to save the hole and ultimately shoot the best round of her career. Koolmo’s 87 put her firmly inside the top 10 at the Bois De Sioux Golf Course.
The Lady Huskies posted a peak performance Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton, shooting a 355 for the program’s first runner-up finish since 2014 when they won the East Region Championship. Fargo Davies tallied a 336 to win the meet, while Grand Forks Red River finished one stroke behind Wahpeton with a 356 to round out the top three.
“It was really a good score Thursday. The Bois De Sioux hasn’t always been that kind to our golfers. I was really pleased with how we played,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Halle Miller tied for fourth with an 81, her highest placement of the young season. McKena Koolmo recorded an 87 to finish seventh, Olivia Hansen shot a 92 for 13th and London Nordick was 19th with a 93. Koolmo’s round marked the lowest score of her career.
“The reason we’re second is McKena with the 87. She putted great, only one three putt,” Ralph said. “Just watching her demeanor, lining up putts, walking up to the green when she has a 20-yard chip to see where she wants to put it — good senior leadership and maturity. To me, her score was the one that sealed it for us. Two years ago, half joking and half not, she wanted to quit at the Bois De Sioux. Just watching her confidence yesterday, doing the right things everywhere, it was really fun to see.”
Miller cracked the top five despite three double bogeys. She battled the rain, finding the green on hole No. 8 to sink her putt and secure a par 3. At one point, Miller blasted a deep drive into the trees, before calmly addressing her ball and punching it to the green with a spectacular safety shot.
“Halle drives the ball so long that she kinda gets herself into trouble sometimes, but I think she’s getting smarter with that,” Ralph said. “She’s not so much just trying to punch out, because sometimes you see a gap and that’s not the best place. She’s trying to smartly make something happen.”
Hansen landed near the right bunker on No. 2 and chipped her next shot within a foot of the cup. She smoothly putted for par, showing her sophomore badge is no indication of her experience or skill level on the links. Hansen’s short game has helped offset a lack of distance off the tee box. She highlighted her round by chipping in for birdie on No. 4.
“Olivia’s not real long. That can hurt her at times,” Ralph said. “Her biggest struggles come on the par 5s. She’s been really solid with scores in that 92-95 range. Her short game and her putting have been okay. That was a really good score for her Thursday. She can be a 90 or an 89 girl with just a couple little things off the tee and staying solid on the greens.”
Not to be overshadowed, Nordick held her own, adding to Wahpeton’s sophomore firepower with a rock-solid round.
“Last year, we stuck London in the lineup as a varsity player a couple of times and she had some trouble doing that. I think a 93 is certainly what she’s capable of,” Ralph said. “She will get better at managing the course. Overall, that sophomore crew is a pretty solid one.”
Scout Woods had her share of good shots, including a long approach putt from the fringe on No. 5 to give herself a par opportunity. The sophomore shot a 95 and is beginning to round into form, helping Wahpeton become a legitimate contender in the region.
“Scout has been plagued by stringing some doubles together. It seems like she hasn’t been able to make any pars, it’s either a double or a bogey the entire round,” Ralph said. “Some of that is just getting out of position, but still, there’s no eights, nines or 10s on her scorecard. She’s grinding, she just needs to get a putt to fall. Her game is right there, but she just hasn’t put it all together yet. She can hit a seven iron 170 yards, so she’s had some really great shots.”
Wahpeton will look to build on Thursday’s top-tier performance with a trip to Grand Forks Country Club on Monday, Aug. 22, before getting a full week to refine its game ahead of a meet at Edgewood in Fargo.
