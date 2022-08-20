Purchase Access

The Lady Huskies posted a peak performance Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton, shooting a 355 for the program’s first runner-up finish since 2014 when they won the East Region Championship. Fargo Davies tallied a 336 to win the meet, while Grand Forks Red River finished one stroke behind Wahpeton with a 356 to round out the top three.

“It was really a good score Thursday. The Bois De Sioux hasn’t always been that kind to our golfers. I was really pleased with how we played,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.



