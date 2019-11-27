Wahpeton opened their 2019-20 season on their home mat against Eastern Dakota Conference powerhouse West Fargo. The Packers claimed a trio of open weights and pinned nine of their foes in a 72-12 rout of the Huskies on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
“Not the outcome we wanted, but I thought for the most part they went out there and tried really hard,” Ryan Brandt said after his debut at head coach.
West Fargo picked up eight consecutive pins after taking the first two weights by forfeit. Only one of the matches went into the second period.
Jackson Burchill got his team their first win with a pin of his own in 20 seconds.
“That was big. I told (Burchill) before the dual he needs to go out and get a pin,” Brandt said. “I know he was kind of second guessing himself a little bit, but I knew he had it in him to go out there and get that pin. He went out there and got his job done.”
The most highly anticipated match of the night was in the 220-pound class. Wahpeton’s Josh Krump, who is the No. 1-ranked grappler in the class, was taking on No. 3 Ben Anderson.
After a scoreless first period, Krump got an escape point to take the lead. He followed it up with a takedown, which Anderson escaped for a point. Krump got one more takedown to make it a 5-1 lead and followed it up with a pin 34 seconds into the third period.
“Krump is definitely one of the bigger leaders on this team. I know we can rely on him now and in the future to go out and get those pins,” Brandt said. “He went out there and made a statement tonight protecting his weight class. I honestly think he has a great chance of winning it this year.”
Next up for WHS is a triangular against Devils Lake, North Dakota, and host team Grand Forks Red River. The EDC battle begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
