Huskies name boys basketball award winners

The Wahpeton Huskies basketball team named their team award winners Monday, March 22 at their annual team banquet at Wahpeton High School.
The Huskies had a historic season despite falling to West Fargo (the eventual North Dakota Class A state champion) in the state qualifying round of the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) tournament. Jeff Ralph was named the EDC Coach of the Year.
The Huskies shattered the school record for points per game. They averaged 75.2 points per game this season, and broke the 67.6 points per game record set back in the 1965-66 season.
Bridger Hansen was named the Assist Leader with 103 total assists on the season. and the Best Defensive Player on the Huskies. Tyler Tollefson had the best free-throw percentage on the team, going 99 for 115 (86 percent) from the line.
Ethan Manock and Dez Munezero were tied for the most rebounds with 185 total on the season. Manock also had the best field goal percentage making 52 percent of his shots.
Carter Hoerer was named the Terry Keaveny Huskie Spirit Award winner. The Most Improved Player was Jaxon Berndt.
Dez Munezero was named the #Peteystrong Hustle Award. Munezero and Tollefson was also named the Co-MVP and the unanimous All-EDC selection. They were also named to second-team all-state in the North Dakota Class A division.
Tollefson also broke two school records. One for three-pointers made in a game (10) at Grand Forks Central on Feb. 12 and another for three-pointers made in a season (82). Both records he broke were previously set by Matt Aakre in 2004.
