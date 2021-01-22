Huskies near monumental upset against Sheyenne

On Thursday, Jan, 21, the Wahpeton Huskies fell to West Fargo Sheyenne 77-68, just 12 days after their previous matchup where the Huskies lost by 52 to the Mustangs.
Thursday felt like the most normalcy that we've seen during the pandemic. Parents and students filled the stands at Wahpeton High School, players feeding off of the energy of the crowd. It felt great to see this type of environment back at Wahpeton High School and Thursday was a great example.
Wahpeton's five starters are shorter than six feet tall. They played well against one of the top teams in North Dakota, a Sheyenne team which started two players taller than 6'9." The Huskies came out and played with heart and you couldn't ask more from that team.
"I thought our kids, for the first half and the vast majority of the second half, rebounded the basketball, we had them on the ropes," Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. "They were pushing the panic button."
The Huskies have played their best basketball over the past three to four games, and they have also played some of the best teams in the state. The Huskies defended the perimeter incredibly, holding the Mustangs to shooting 4-24 from three-point range. Sheyenne forward and North Dakota State College of Science commit Jah'Heem Leake totaled 20 points and 15 rebounds. Six-foot tall Carter Hoerer was everywhere on the floor defensively. He drew four charges in the game, and even held the 6'10" Mustangs forward Jacksen Moni to 12 points and nine rebounds.
Wahpeton was down 38-31 at halftime and the Huskies came back and took a 59-52 lead with seven minutes left. Sheyenne closed out the game on a 25-9 run, but Ralph couldn't be more proud of his team.
"I'm so proud of them for going out there and playing hard and doing what we ask them to do, and if they do that against the teams that aren't on the level of West Fargo and Sheyenne, we are going to be just fine," Ralph said.
Huskies' guard Tyler Tollefson had 22 points on 7-22 shooting, while guard Dez Munezero had 20 points on 8-14 shooting and went 3-6 from three-point range.
The big surprise individually from the Huskies was Bridger Hansen. He totaled 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Huskies forward Ethan Manock had just four points but totaled 10 rebounds in the game. He played his best game of the season when the Huskies needed him most.
Wahpeton will be on the road next against Fargo Davies. They'll tip-off at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
