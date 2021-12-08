Huskies nearly mush past Mustangs

The Wahpeton Huskies girls basketball team came out swinging to start the season at West Fargo Sheyenne, but fell one basket shy of victory Tuesday, Dec. 7 in an 80-78 Eastern Dakota Conference loss. Sheyenne is a top-10 team in the state, picked to finish fourth in the EDC preseason poll.
Wahpeton possessed the ball tied 78-78 with 33 seconds remaining, but the Mustangs’ pressure caused a backcourt violation with eight seconds left and led to a game-winning bucket at the buzzer for Sheyenne.
“It’s a solid game for us against one of the better teams in the state. I’m happy with our performance, but we’re not satisfied with the loss,” Huskies Head Coach Brian Watson said. “We got good play from everyone that was on the floor. Everyone did their job and there were a lot of learning moments that happened out there. Hopefully we benefit from those down the road.”
Wahpeton looked like a serious threat from all sectors of the court, led by 23 points from Aiyana Allard and double-figure scoring efforts from Scout Woods, McKena Koolmo and Emma Bontjes. Woods impacted the game with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Koolmo collected 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in a well-rounded effort. Bontjes tallied 10 points and Lidia Motl scored nine to round out Wahpeton’s arsenal.
The Huskies shot 41 percent overall and cashed in on 47 percent of their three-point attempts. Wahpeton made 10 of 15 free throws for a 65 percent clip.
“Aiyana had just an awesome game last night. Scout did a lot of good things and had a nice stat line. Koolmo played well. Anytime you have four players in double figures, you’re certainly having a good night as a team. We led in almost every category stat-wise,” Watson said.
While the Huskies are a fairly young squad, Sheyenne is not. The Mustangs returned their starting lineup from last season minus one player, with 10 juniors waiting in the wings. That depth led to a solid rebounding effort that caused issues for Wahpeton.
“Rebounding is an area where we did fall down. That’s something we know we’re going to struggle with at times. The second-chance points we gave up really hurt us when 16 offensive rebounds turned into 19 points,” Watson said. “When you lose a two-point game at the buzzer, it’s one loose ball here and there that we didn’t get. As a young team, we have to understand the value of the basketball when it’s bouncing around, because you never know what the game is going to come down to.”
Wahpeton needs to dash any lingering heartbreak from Tuesday’s loss, as another EDC powerhouse, Fargo Davies, comes to Wahpeton for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff Friday, Dec. 10. Davies was picked to finish second in the conference preseason poll and is a surefire top-five team in the state.
“We don’t have time to think about it, we move on to Davies. It just doesn’t get any easier to start the season. Hopefully we can build off some of the things we did out there and that’s not it for us. If our first game is our worst game of the season, I’ll be very happy,” Watson said.
