Huskies nip Knights, 67-54

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies (6-9) hosted a winless Grand Forks Central Knights (0-12) team in an Eastern Dakota Conference basketball game Monday, Jan. 31. The Knights played better than their record, trading leads throughout the game before succumbing to the second-half pressure in a 67-54 Wahpeton win.
“It was huge for us to come away with a win. That win tied us with Fargo South and kept us one game behind Devils Lake, who we own the tiebreaker with,” Huskies Head Coach Brian Watson said.
Scout Woods was a walking whistle, single-handedly keeping the Huskies close in the first half when Central grabbed the lead at the nine-minute mark and extended it to seven points. Woods tallied 20 points, eight of them at the charity stripe.
“Scout was able to do what we feel is her strongpoint, getting to the basket and drawing fouls,” Watson said. “If she can get going downhill, it’s pretty tough to stop her.”
McKena Koolmo tied the game on an and-one with 1:04 left in the half. Lidia Motl stole the ensuing inbound and dumped it to Amyah Max for a layup and the lead, but Central answered by taking the ball the length of the court for a layup at the buzzer which tied things at 32-32.
In the second half, Koolmo put Central in the spin cycle, scoring a team-high 21 points.
“It’s important for us to have multiple girls who can score. We’re getting to the point where those girls understand their roles, what they can and can’t do. They understand that they might not have it every night, their shot might not be going in, we need to find the one who is on — last night McKena was on,” Watson said. “She can kind of weasel her way in between two or three girls and get her shot off. She was able to do that in traffic when we needed it. We tried to use as much clock as we could, then put her out there and let her go to work.”
Wahpeton clamped down on defense, holding the Knights to a pair of field goals over their last 15 possessions. Lauren Reardon went for 29 points, but no other Knight reached double figures in the scoring column. Lataya Lunneborg returned from foul trouble midway through the second half to anchor the Huskie defense.
“Our defensive effort was not very good, especially in the first half. Reardon had 29, but she didn’t score in the last 15 possessions. We were able to get Lataya back in there to guard her and she shut her down. To get her back in the game and use her defensive skills is what we needed at that point. We finished the game with a strong defensive effort. I guess it really doesn’t matter how you start the game, it’s how you finish,” Watson said.
